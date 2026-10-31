Not full-time employee: England mentor Kevin Pietersen on not travelling to Pakistan

Kevin Pietersen, the former England captain, on Saturday issued a clarification on not travelling to Pakistan for the Tri-Series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pietersen was named England's mentor for the white-ball team, but his absence in Pakistan raised eyebrows. England mentor Kevin Pietersen being interviewed. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

When England were playing the ODIs in Pakistan, Pietersen was in India for the DP World India Championship golf in Delhi. However, on Saturday, the former England batter said he is not a full-time employee of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and will not be travelling with the white-ball team for all games over the next 12 months.

Also Read: Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal shine for India A on Day 1 of second unofficial Test However, Pietersen confirmed that he would accompany the team to Australia, where England will play three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning November 12 in Perth.

“Just need to clear something up once and for all. I am a consultant to the ECB. I am not a full-time employee. So I WILL NOT be with the white-ball team all the time and for EVERY game they play over the next 12 months. Excited to travel to Aus for a few weeks to be with the team on Monday! Hope that clears things up once and for all,” Pietersen wrote on X.