Mouni Roy, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani party with Ekta Kapoor on Diwali. See pics

This festive season, Bollywood has gone all out with preparations and parties. Be it hosting Diwali parties or attending them, the celebs look sparkly in their pretty lehengas and saris. Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali party which was attended by her close friends from the television industry.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi with husband Vivek Dahiya, Naagin 3 actors Anita Hassnandani and Karishma Tanna, Shabbir Ahluwalia with his wife Kanchi Kaul. Ekta Kapoor, the host of the party looked great in a white and pink lehenga. Check out their pics:

Arbaaz Khan also attended the Diwali party with his rumoured girlfriend, Georgia Andriani. The two are reportedly in a relationship as Georgia was also spotted at Arbaaz’s sister Arpita Khan’s residence during Ganesh Visarjan. Speaking about the relationship recently, Arbaaz had said that he didn’t want to rush things.

From the film fraternity, there was Shraddha Kapoor in a gorgeous shimmery navy blue lehenga. Kiara Advani and Karan Johar along with Shilpa Shetty were also spotted in their best outfits. Kriti Sanon chose to go with this festive season’s favourite red colour for her dress.

Actor Mouni Roy made an appearance in a peach coloured embellished lehenga. Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi were also seen at the party. Neha looked pretty in her white outfit with fringe details.

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 10:21 IST