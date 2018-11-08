This is how Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja celebrated their first Diwali after marriage in London. See pic

This Diwali saw several Bollywood A-listers hosting star-studded parties for their industry friends. While Shah Rukh Khan,Shilpa Shetty, Ekta Kapoor threw lavish parties in the festive season, Anil Kapoor and family flew to London to celebrate the festival of lights with his daughter Sonam Kapoor and son-in-law Anand Ahuja.

Since it was Sonam and husband Anand’s first Diwali together, the couple celebrated their festival of lights with a puja. Wishing her fans, she wrote: “Happy happy Diwali folks,” Sonam shared a picture showing them worshipping Lord Ganesha on the occasion. Dressed in casuals with a patka around their shoulders, the two can be seen performing the holy rituals.

Anand also shared a candid throwback picture from their sangeet ceremony along with the caption, “...homecoming of hope, the celebration of life and thanksgiving for every day and every moment... #EverydayPhenomenal #Diwali #TBT.”

He had also shared a picture from an outing in London with his in-laws and had captioned it, “simple” with a love emoji. All the members are present -- Anil, Sonam, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani can be seen in the picture. The entire clan had also gone to watch the musical play Hamilton in the city.

On the work front, Sonam will now be sharing the screen with her father for the first time in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She will be seen as Rajkummar Rao’s love interest in the film that derives its title from her father’s popular song from the film 1942: A Love Story. The actor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding which was a huge success at the box office.

