Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor celebrate Diwali in London. See pics

The Kapoor family - not that one, the other one - is in London to celebrate Diwali, and pictures from the trip have been shared online by Rhea Kapoor. The family, including Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita, their daughters Rhea and Sonam, and Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja, all went to watch the musical Hamilton.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rhea wrote, “The plan is to fan this spark into a flame.” - a quote from the worldwide phenomenon musical, with music, lyrics and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Rhea also shared a video on her Instagram stories from inside the theatre. Others in the pictures include friends Rishabh Vir, Rhea’s rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani and Misha Mussarat.

Pictures of Rhea and Sonam’s previous London vacation, post the success of their film Veere Di Wedding and on the occasion of Sonam’s birthday, also did the rounds online. They were joined on that trip by Sonam’s Veere co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur Ali Khan.

At a recent appearance on Anaita Shroff Adajania’s show, Sonam recalled how Anand had initially tried to set her up with his friend, but ended up falling for her instead. “He thought about proposing a year-and-a-half into the relationship. It was supposed to happen sometime in October but a few months before that we were in New York and this one day I was being a brat because I was having a crappy day. I was complaining about how there was no good person in New York when he was biking and I was walking alongside. He just got off and got on one knee and asked If I wanted to marry him,” she said.

Sonam will next be seen opposite dad Anil in the film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, slated for a February 1 release. Anil was last seen in Fanney Khan, opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. The film failed at the box office, making Rs 16 crore against a reported Rs 38 crore budget.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 12:01 IST