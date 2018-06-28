Ek Ladki Ko Dekha teaser has Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and a syaapa love story. Watch video

When you hear Ek Ladki Ko Dekha, you think of Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala’s simple love story. But that was then and simplicity is a rare commodity in 2018. In Ek Ladki Ko Dekha, Anil Kapoor returns with daughter Sonam Kapoor, his co-star of many films Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha teaser was released on Thursday and the simple love story of the 90s has now turned into a ‘syaapa (bedlam)’.

Sharing the teaser, Sonam wrote on Twitter, “Pyaar mein syaapa nahi kiya, toh kya pyaar kiya? Check out the teaser for #ELKDTAL- http://bit.ly/ELKDTAL-Teaser @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms.”

Earlier in the day, Sonam shared the first look poster and tweeted, “Sweety Chaudhary: Quiet one | Punjabi | Syaapa Watch her in the #ELKDTAL teaser, coming out in 1 hour. Stay tuned. @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms.”

This is the second film, after Fanne Khan, that will see Anil and Rajkummar together. This is the first time Anil and daughter Sonam will be on screen together.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film is a story set in Punjab. The teaser opens with a footage of Anil’s song from 1942 A Love Story, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha. We are then introduced to Sonam and her ‘true love’ which involves quite a lot of ‘syapa’ or trouble. We are shown happy wedding celebrations and the scene then becomes serious.

Watch the teaser here:

Sonam, who got married to Anand Ahuja in a private ceremony in May this year, has been riding high on the success of her latest flick, Veere Di Wedding. The film, that also starred Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, made a good collection at the box office and also received mixed response from critics.

