Ace the fashion game in 2019 with voluminous silhouettes, dramatic sleeves, and layered pieces

The new year will get voluminous silhouettes, dramatic sleeves, and layered pieces back into fashion, say experts.

Rishi Vasudev, Vice President, Flipkart fashion, Romita Bhandary, Senior Director, Design, Myntra, and Devangi Parekh, Creative Director at Aza Fashions, list some trends which will be in vogue next year:

* It will be a fun year for fashion with many trends from the past making a comeback. Say hello to animal prints and vintage chintz, flapperesque feathers and tassels from the 1920s, shoulder pads and slogan T-shirts from the 1980s, and boyfriend jeans and oversized tops from the 1990s.

* As you ring in the new year, embrace voluminous silhouettes, dramatic sleeves, and layered pieces. These high-on-glamour trends are going to be statement makers in the coming year.

* Another fun and bold trend that will surface in 2019 is reflective materials with sequins, space-age silver, rose gold and shiny metallic accents.

* The summer of 2019 will be all about returning to simplicity. Be it undyed and raw cotton, cotton bamboo blends or natural, low-impact linens, the trend will tap in to a desire for a look that is simple yet elegant. Organic and unprocessed in their natural imperfections, linen-look cloths and natural yarns drive the key fabric trends for the season.

* Athleisure is the trend that keeps giving its latest offering as unexpected as it is stylish. Menswear athleisure is casually versatile and comfortable that’s equal parts stylish and functional. Multi-coloured stripes and vertical stripes on T-shirts will be one of the eye-catching trends for men in the year 2019.

Side taped pants will be menswear elite’s bottoms of choice. This street style fashion will be the new cool yet suave look.

* Lace ensembles for women are making their way down the runway everywhere. Lace layering will be perfect for creating depth and detailing. Geometric lace and schiffli lace fabrics are must-haves for the summer 2019 wardrobe. Pastel coloured lace will be the new trend with the coral colour being the season’s most sought after colour in 2019.

* Chunky soled footwear is a tricky trend to handle but with these tips anyone can pull it off. For that edgy formal look, wear your thick soled shoe with formal suit which is not block coloured as always. Andy colour blocked thick sole shoe can be worn with any trend, white being all time favourites these days. And if we talk about trainers then thick sole trainers are always in as they go with many gym outfits giving you that fitness freak look.

Take your shoe game seriously when it comes to pointed heels as they will add up sass to your look. They look good with almost every statement outfit -- tailored dresses, flowy dresses, cigarette pants and a white shirt, or skinny jeans with an over-sized tee for that casual yet bold look.

* The year will mark the return of the 1980’s fanny pack. Swap out the old with a cool new fanny pack, and wear it as a cross body.

* Art of the mix. A visual explosion of multi-culturally inspired motifs come together in playful print blocking.

* Go for dad and mom jeans. Take inspiration from the 1990’s as the trend is a perfect blend of style and comfort.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 11:08 IST