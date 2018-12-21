Take inspiration from these celebs for coat trends this holiday season. 5 style tips

Over the decades, coats have undergone many changes and our memory is full of the classic looks that the prominent style icons sported. Be it Grace Kelly or Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe or Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren or Ava Gardner, these inherently stylish women proved that a coat is not only a fashionable element, but it also represent power, enigma and substance. The classic Hollywood charm that we were enamoured with inspired the generations and designers to recreate the magic with this staple garment. In the recent times, style icons like Priyanka Chopra, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Sonam Kapoor wore a variety of style patterns, cuts, colours and how to give the coat a versatile appeal and have fun wearing this classic formal wear.

This year, we saw animal prints, gingham, bold colour palette, oversized, sharply tailored silhouettes, teddy and trench on and off the runway.

As the party season has begun and we are gearing up for Christmas and New Year, here are top 5 celebrity coat styles that you can take cue from to nail the look and enjoy the comfort and power of the classic coat.

Gingham

Checks are a hit this season as well and we are not complaining. Be it a signature plaid pattern, multi-coloured or monochrome design, big or small checks, it works for day- to-night look. You can try a variety of textures and rock the retro vibe. Gingham is the perfect mix of classic and contemporary. You can either do a head-to-toe checks with dresses and trousers or just limit it to the coat with plain block colours. Accessorise with a hat and a sling bag.

Belted

If you are bored of wearing your coat the basic way, try belting it to create the coat dress look. It adds a tone of glamour and statement to the garment and this style is perfect for those who do not like to accessorise much. You can either go with a leather belt or metallic one.

Oversized

Oversized clothing has been ruling the style charts for the last couple of years and it is symbolical of a carefree attitude, celebrating all body types and styles. An oversize coat not only gives you many options to experiment with in terms of cuts and patterns, it is also chic and powerful. You can style the big coat paired with dresses, pantsuits, skirts and trousers. Go big or go home.

Mix and match

The fashion industry is loving the mix and match trend and it is not only about experimenting with different colours but textures, patterns and cuts as well. It makes your style individualistic and striking. You can combine separates and create a look that is elegant yet edgy. Explore your options and get out of your comfort zone and try it out. Complete the look with a stack jewellery and classic heels.

Bold colours

The right colour can make a big difference to your look. Ditch the monochrome and go for bold shades like red, orange, hot pink, green and blue. You can either do a head-to-toe in the same colour type or go for a bold mix pairing vibrant tones. Keep it minimal with accessory and go for a neat hair-do to own the look.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 09:57 IST