Fashion has become a structured industry now: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora believes fashion industry has evolved a lot and has become a well-structured business now. The 45-year-old fashionista says the coming of international brands in the country has made the fashion industry a more organised place.“Fashion has become a business now. Earlier there was no structure in the fashion industry. It was more haphazard. But now I believe with professionals, various labels and companies coming to the country, the focus has shifted to the business aspect of fashion,” Malaika said. The VJ-turned-actor, who was one of the jury members at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 female models auditions, said if she had mentors during her initial days in the showbiz, she would have had a better sense of direction. “I believe if I have had the kind of mentorship these young models are getting, I would have had a better sense of direction. When I started out, I just figured things with time. I was like a fish out of the water. I used to follow my guts and nobody was there to guide. But it also had a good side to it. It made me more independent,” she said.

Along with Malaika, designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil, show director Anu Ahuja, Head of Innovations, Lakme - Ashwath Swaminathan and Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance - Jaspreet Chandok, were also part of the jury. Malaika said she appreciated the LFW’s efforts to give a platform to new talent every season. “The idea of bringing new faces every season is amazing. There are so many aspiring models out there and that’s the only way we are going to give them the chance. It’s a great platform.” Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 will take place from January 30 to February 3. The five-day extravaganza will return to JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex for the season.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 14:09 IST