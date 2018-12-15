How Malaika Arora, Sushmita Sen and others are giving a twist to the classic sari

If you think there’s only one way to drape a sari, you have another think coming. Bollywood actors have been giving a twist to the classic sari and how! Whether it is for festive celebrations or wedding ceremonies, celebrities such as actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Malaika Arora, Diana Penty and Sushmita Sen have been seen in gharara saris, sheer saris with a skirt underneath and even a dress sari. What is it that makes these fusion saris so popular?

“Sari being the most traditional form of Indian wear is a favourite amongst all. With Indian couture shifting from traditional to more contemporary aesthetics and being more open to experimental designs, our new age saris have become popular for its innovative textiles, unconventional silhouettes and patterns, inventive embellishments and textures that give it its uniqueness,” says fashion designer Amit Aggarwal, who often plays with fusion saris.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a gharara sari. (Instagram/TheShilpaShetty)

Fashion designer Narresh Kukreja echoes the sentiment. “Millennials today wish to go beyond the run-off-the-mill route of traditional rituals. To cater to their changing needs, the quintessential sari too has seen a transformation and has been mixed with pants, shararas, palazzos and even a bikini,” he explains.

Stylist Mohit Rai, who styles celebs like Shilpa, explains that factors easy draping and comfort also contribute majorly. “A lot of young girls nowadays avoid draping saris, whether it’s to save time or because the process can be tough for them,” he says. “Fusion saris are usually pre-sticthed and that saves a lot of time when it comes to draping the garment. It can be worn like any other dress, and one wouldn’t have to worry about it slipping.”

So how can one style the new-age drapes? Kukreja advises going easy on the accessories. “When opting for a similar look, women need to keep their accessories minimal, so as to bring focus towards the attire. A statement minaudiere along with mixed and matched bling earrings, always work like a charm,” he says.

Ask Rai if the trend is here to stay and his response is a strong affirmative. “Definitely; the response is always positive towards something moving with the times. While the tradition sari is sacrosant, the fusion sari is more of a phenomena than a trend — people can wear them with ease without feeling that the sari will fall off.”

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 13:34 IST