What’s your 2019 fashion resolution?

Before we bid 2018 goodbye, it’s time to bring out the New Year resolution book to list down what we expect from ourselves in 2019. To ensure a stylish entrance in 2019, fashion experts from the industry tells us about their fashion choices, trends and designs they wish to sweep under the carpet and embrace something new in 2019.

Anushree Reddy, Fashion designer

I want to go easy on the ruffles and the rose flower that I use on my print. I want to go subtle and try out new things. Ruffles were basically everyone wanted and we came up with our version of it but we are going to lose it in 2019. As for the prints, every season we do a lot of rose prints, so next time we want to do another flower something more offbeat. One more thing that I dislike and don’t want to see in 2019 is velvet.

Sushant Divgikar, Mr Gay World India 2014 and singer

I had smoothened my hair and done the cysteine treatment on it and it’s a big no-no because it was horrible and I lost a lot of hair. I have luscious curly hair and intend to keep it that way in 2019. I have an Afro now, and if I let my hair grow for two years, I could look like Diana Ross of India. I am also known as Rani Kohenur, and I feel 2019 Rani won’t be as covered as she was in 2018. She is ready to share her secrets with everyone and is going to wear the shortest of clothes and perform. If people thought there is only one Tina Turner, then they haven’t met Rani Kohenur.

Neeraj Gaba, Image consultant

I am known to be very experimental in my clothing, from skirts to full on printed jackets and trousers, I have done everything this year. 2018 saw a lot of prints, in my personal capacity, I did a lot of prints, so in 2019, I would like to go more subtle, cleaner and crispier. In terms of [runway] choreography, in India, earlier choreographers used to do a lot of theatrics in their choreography then somewhere internationally, people started seeing that only monotonous and simple shows that doing the rounds so we started doing the same. However, now international shows have started bringing drama to their exhibition. So, maybe 2019, I would like to add a li’l bit of theatrical to the choreography.

Chandni Sahi, Fashion designer

Tassels as a trend has been done to death. Most designers have incorporated this detail in some collection or the other. I myself have used tassels in an entire collection and it’s a trend I definitely don’t see myself repeating only because it’s become so common.

Purva Pardeshi, Fashion designer

I’d like to experiment more with style lines and not just focus on embroidery details. I am also planning to extend my menswear line of clothing. Also, I don’t want to repeat anything related to anarkalis. I think Indian weddings need to see a whole new style replacing anarkalis. Anarkalis consist of more than 120 style patterns as an ensemble and it’s done to death. So that’s a major style of dressing that I think needs to be refreshed.

Akshat Bansal, Fashion designer

You know how it’s said that how fashion should be according to where you are, where you live and how your surroundings are. There are certain elements in my menswear which is very iconoclastic, contemporary and fashion forward. It works and has a lot of craze. However, in 2019, unlike womenswear where everything and anything is ok because women are still experimenting, men are still not ready to experiment in India and 70% of our market is still India market. So, I would not do an extremely contemporary fashion for men, I would keep a balance between fashion and what is accepted right now in the Indian men’s market.

Hema Kaul, Fashion designer

I think in the coming year, I will stay away from the small handbags, which I used quite a bit this year. I think 2019 calls for bigger, bolder statement bags and totes. I’m surely getting rid of all the ones I own.

