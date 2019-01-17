Uri becomes 2019’s first hit, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam celebrate film’s success with a high-on-josh party

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has received a wonderful response at the box office. The film based on 2015’s surgical strikes had earned over Rs 55 crore by Tuesday and has already emerged as a superhit, the first 2019 has had. The entire cast of the film came together for a party to celebrate the success of Uri. Most of the film’s team, including Vicky and co-star Yami Gautam along with director Aditya Dhar sported black sweatshirts with ‘How’s the josh’ printed on them.

The cast of the team were all smiles as they posed for the cameras at the venue. Actor Paresh Rawal, who plays the national security advisor in the film, also attended the Uri success party with his wife Swarup Sampat -- who played Vicky Kaushal’s mother in the film. He also wore the Uri theme sweatshirt for the bash. Many other Bollywood celebrities also joined the Uri team in the celebrations. Sacred Games actor Radhika Apte too attended the party and looked glamourous in a striped pantsuit. Actor Radhika Madan, who featured as the lead in Pataakha, also attended the bash.

The Uri team at the success party of the film. (Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek Kapoor with wife Pragya, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Farah Khan at the bash. (Viral Bhayani)

Ravi Dubey with wife Sargun Mehta, Paresh Rawal with wife Swarup Sampat and Radhika Madan at Uri party. (Viral Bhayani)

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also attended the success party of the film. Among other filmmakers who attended the bash were producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor with wife Pragya Kapoor.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is inspired from the events of the historical surgical strikes carried out by India in Pakistan in 2016. The film recorded a good opening of Rs 8.20 crore and has already collected over Rs 55 crore at the domestic box office. Amid good reviews and positive word of mouth, the film has been steady during the weekdays. It crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just five days and has emerged as Vicky’s biggest solo film.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 10:44 IST