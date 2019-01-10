Uri The Surgical Strike: The focus is on Vicky Kaushal, the actor whose expertise lies in playing complex roles

Actor Vicky Kaushal is the dark horse of Bollywood. Despite being an industry kid, if not a star kid, he had to struggle and find his way in Bollywood, one film at a time. From assisting Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur to blink-and-miss it roles in a few non-starters, the actor did it all before his talent was recognised in Masaan.

As he prepares to open the 2019 box office with his first big solo release, Uri: The Surgical Strike, all eyes are on this talented actor. Coincidentally, he plays an Army official for the second time in the film after Raazzi, albiet on the other side of the border.

Just four years after his debut as a lead actor in Masaan, the actor made it big in 2018 by witnessing the release of five films, two of which turned out to be the biggest hits of the year. Only Vicky Kaushal could have won the hearts of the moviegoers playing a Pakistani armyman in the film Raazi. The film was spearheaded by Alia Bhatt and was called her solo blockbuster but Vicky’s presence left a lasting impact.

Vicky went on to star in another blockbuster soon after and shone bright alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. As the straight-as-arrow Kamli, he outshined the sea of actors who featured in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. The film flew past the Rs 300 crore mark with Vicky being one of the talking points of the film.

Vicky Kaushal in Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

One cannot forget the Anurag Kashyap film Manmarziyaan for how it gave the actor the chance to play a heartthrob. As the blue-haired struggling DJ with commitment issues, he made it straight into the hearts of the audience. The film collected just Rs 27 crore at the domestic box office but earned Vicky the attention and praise he rightly deserves.

The year turned out to be a mixed platter for Vicky who featured in two more films that released on Netflix. He played a small town bachelor, a very relatable character, trying to rent an apartment in Mumbai in Love Per Square Foot. He was also a part of the ensemble Lust Stories that comprised four shorts.

He had earlier told HT, “My constant quest in life is to be a better version of my own self with each passing day and live the present with complete honesty.” Just a few films old in Bollywood, Vicky has never shied away from making risky choices and experimenting with his roles.

Vicky Kaushal in Masaan, Zubaan and Raman Raghav 2.0.

His penchant for complex roles was well noted by the filmmakers and the audience as his acting talent spoke for itself in the 2015 film Zubaan and in 2016 film Raman Raghav 2.0 where he played a cop fighting his own demons.

The actor had earlier told HT in an interview, “My father told me a few things regarding what to expect and how to go about certain things. But at the end of the day, he also told me that we all have our individual journeys. He was very particular that I will have to create my own path. Nobody will give you a film because your father or mother is so and so. I am not taking whatever advantage I have, for granted. I have my own struggles.”

