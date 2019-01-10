Uri screening: Vicky Kaushal watches film with rumoured girlfriend Harleen Sethi, Ishaan Khatter

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri will hit the screens on January 11. The film’s makers held a special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Among those who showed up were Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter, former actor Bhagyashree, Pataakha actor Radhika Madan, Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya, Saqib Saleem, Suniel Shetty, apart from the film’s actors, Vicky, Yami Gautam and Kriti Kulhari. Also seen at the event were Vicky’s family, including father and stuntman, Raj Kaushal, mother and brother. Vicky’s rumoured girlfriend Harleen Sethi was also spotted at the show.

This is the film’s first screening; select scenes from the film were shown to some members of Indian armed forces in Delhi on Tuesday, for the team to understand if they had got the detailing and perspective right.

According to a report in Times Now, it came as a relief to them as the select group gave it a thumps up. According to reports, the film’s director Aditya Dhar researched on the project for six months while working on the script. The script of Uri was approved by the ADG PI (Additional Directorate General of Public Information) before filming.

The film is reportedly based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in Pakistan to neutralise terrorist threat and as a revenge for the 2016 Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir, carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film also Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Kriti Kulhari.

See pictures here:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 09:16 IST