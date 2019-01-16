Uri: The Surgical Strike box office day 5: Vicky Kaushal film crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office and continues to remain steady even during the weekdays. The film collected Rs 9.57 crore on its first Tuesday that takes its five-day total to Rs 55.81 crore at the domestic box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office figures of the film on Twitter. He tweeted, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning praise, getting applause/ovation and amassing massive numbers at BO... East. West. North. South. It’s #Uri wave right now... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 55.81 cr. India biz. #HowsTheJosh”

The film had opened bit higher than the expectations at Rs 8.20 crore and unlike other films, didn’t slow down post the weekend. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal. The film is also based on the surgical strikes carried out by India in Pakistani territory in 2016. This is also Vicky’s biggest solo film. He had featured in five films last year including Raazi, Manmarziyaan and Sanju besides two solo films - - Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories that released on Netflix.

Earlier, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had told HT, “For every actor, there is a journey from where he goes from being an actor to a star. Vicky is on that journey. He has done such characters so far that people relate to him, identify him courtesy movies like Sanju and Raazi among others. People know that Vicky is a good actor and now that he is established and people recognise him, it is time to play on the front foot and do movies where the onus of recovery is on Vicky besides the content. The content of the film can help Vicky catapult himself in the league of stars very soon.”

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 15:03 IST