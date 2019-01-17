Trying to download Uri: The Surgical Strike? Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam have a twist planned for you. Watch

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike continues to maintain its pace at the box office as it refuses to slow down even during the weekdays. As the film turns out to be the first superhit of the year with collections of Rs 63 crore at the domestic box office, the makers of the film have released a new video to discourage piracy. The video is an effort to prevent the cine lovers from watching the film by illegal means.

The video looks like a pirated copy of Uri: The Surgical Strike in the beginning when actors Vicky along with co-star Yami Gautam move out of the film to give a message to the viewers. They can be seen warning the viewers that if the new India can enter the enemy country to attack them, they can also enter the electronic appliances of the users via torrent.

The film is inspired by the events of the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by India to avenge the Uri attack. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal. The makers have been promoting the film with the hashtag #HowsTheJosh that was also written on the sweatshirts sported by the film’s team at their success party. The entire Uri team came together to celebrate the success of the film on Wednesday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office figures of the film on Twitter, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is sensational... Crosses ₹ 60 cr... En route ₹ 100 cr Club... Is a SUPER-HIT. On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr. Total: ₹ 63.54 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.”

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is sensational... Crosses ₹ 60 cr... En route ₹ 100 cr Club... Is a SUPER-HIT. On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr. Total: ₹ 63.54 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2019

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 16:11 IST