Before Uri and Masaan, 4 works of Vicky Kaushal that you didn’t know he acted in

Actor Vicky Kaushal is back on screen with the first big release of the year Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor had witnessed the release of five films last year including two on Netflix. The actor was part of the blockbusters Sanju and Raazi, which crossed the Rs 100 and Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. From the struggling DJ in Manmarziyaan to a man who fails to satisfy his wife in Lust Stories, the actor played various roles with sensitivity and verve.

While it was 2015’s Masaan that brought the actor in spotlight, he has been active in Bollywood since 2012. Vicky had assisted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Gangs of Wasseypur and didn’t mind playing a small role in his next film. The actor had made a forgettable debut onscreen in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana as the young Omi. The grown up Omi was played by Kunal Kapoor of Rang De Basanti fame.

He had earlier told HT in an interview, “There was a time when I had really knocked on doors to be on the film set, stood in queues for hours behind 150 people to land a role. There were quite a number of rejections, too. So, now I can’t crib when, at times, I have to wait for even three hours to shoot for my scenes.”

Vicky Kaushal in Geek Out.

He went on to play the lead in a short film titled Geek Out. For the bundle of talent he is, the 10 minute-long film by Vasan Bala was enough to show what he is capable of. Vicky played a regular guy in 2013 film, who dreams of being a vigilante.

Vicky Kaushal (left) in Bombay Velvet.

We wouldn’t be surprised if you didn’t notice Vicky Kaushal in another Anurag Kashyap film, Bombay Velvet. The actor had played the junior of detective Vishwas Kulkarni, played by Kay Kay Menon in the film. Vicky speaks highly of Kashyap and had told HT in an interview, “The relationship I share with [Anurag] is very special. In fact, it has transitioned from being a mentor to a friend now. Along with my father, he was my window into the world of cinema, Bollywood. He has literally seen me grow from a boy to a man. He’s always there to guide me, and of course he’s also the one who gives me a reality check, too. I can always turn to him for an honest feedback.”

The actor has always proved his penchant for complex roles and harder the challenge, brighter he shines. Also have a look at one of his earliest performances on record. He had once played the lead in a three-character play at a college festival.

