Gully Boy music launch: Shweta Bachchan sways with fans as Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt perform. Watch

Shweta Nanda is a Bachchan but perhaps the least public of them all. For much too long, she has remained in the shadows of her famous surname. Looks like she is finally emerging out of it and gradually carving out a place for herself under the sun.

At the music launch of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, were big hits. After all, there can’t be a place where Ranveer is present and the place isn’t buzzing with energy. However, in the midst of all Gully Boy excitement, what also caught the attention of the waiting paparazzi was spotting Shweta in the crowd. In a video that is now online, Shweta can be seen as she is in the midst of fans, swaying and smiling to the rhythm of a rap performance onstage.

Also See: Koffee With Karan 6: Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta reveal what they hate about Aishwarya Rai, why their mum doesn’t like paparazzi

For being the reticent and shy Bachchan to now, Shweta has come a long way. Elder child of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, being in the limelight would have been natural, had her parents not ensured that both their kids grew up away from arc lights. While her younger brother Abhishek went on to join the films, she married when she was only 22 years old and by 23, she was already a mother. For many years, she led a very private (and privileged) life in Delhi as a mother and homemaker.

Shweta Bachchan as one of the many fans of the ‘Gully Boys’.

Then, in the last two years, she has slowly but surely, made her way into the limelight. After writing a column in a newspaper, she came out with a book, her first work of fiction, called Paradise Towers and, later in the year, she launched her own fashion label with designer Monisha Jaising.

Shweta Bachchan during the music launch.

What’s more, Shweta has also become a regular with the swish Bollywood set and she is a regular at all the regular Bollywood parties. So much so that she even came on ‘good pal’ Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan with her brother Abhishek. Last year too, she made her Instagram account public and seeing the popularity of her and her daughter Navya’s post online, we can safely say that here’s yet another hit mother-daughter combination to watch out for.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 14:40 IST