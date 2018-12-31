On New Year’s eve, Shweta Bachchan Nanda parties with kids Navya Naveli and Agastya. See pics

The New Year is just round the corner and Bollywood celebs are all in the party mood already. While Kareena Kapoor Khan is out of country in Switzerland, enjoying an icy vacation with her son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra too is at a ski resort in Switzerland with husband Nick Jonas and family.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is spending some quality time with daughter Navya Naveli, son Agastya and husband Nikhil Nanda. She posted pictures and Instagram stories of herself and her children from a party scene. While Navya looks pretty with a bright red flower tucked in her hair, Agastya looks cool in a while cap as he sways to music.

Sharing a picture of Navya, Shweta wrote: “Navya- inspired by Gaugin” alluding to the works of famous French painter of the later 19th-early 20th century. With psychedelic lights flashing on her face, Navya looks suitably dressed to welcome the new year. She also shared a picture of herself with her daughter, and wrote: “Dance little lady DANCE.”

In an Instagram story, shared by her, Agastya is seen dancing in a club, which she captioned: “So Cute!” She shared another video clip of daughter Navya as the lights flash on her face and wrote: “My very own firework.”

Navya Naveli and Agastya and the party scene. (Instagram)

Wearing a little black dress, Navya looks every bit in the party mode. Agastya, who is otherwise, rarely seen on social media too looked in a happy state of mind.

While Shweta has not really revealed the place, in a picture posted two days back, she gave a caption, “Beach Bums”, thereby, hinting that they are perhaps having a beach vacation.

Shweta, who otherwise stays in Delhi, is fast becoming a Mumbai social circle A-lister, making an appearance in all important Bollywood and socialite parties. Her most recent appearances were at Anu Dewan’s Christmas party and at Isha Ambani’s various wedding parties. She will soon be seen, alongside her brother Abhishek Bachchan, on Koffee With Karan Season 6.

