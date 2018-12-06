Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan pen emotional notes on Navya Naveli’s 21st birthday. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli, turned 21 on Thursday and she is being showered with blessings on social media from friends and family. Navya’s mother Sweta Bachchan shared a picture from when Navya was a baby and wrote, “The years didn’t fly by, they took their time, and you earned every single one of them! We grew up together, you and I, figuring it out as we went along... here we are at 21 a far cry from this 6 month old, that I really didn’t know what to make of! HAPPY BIRTHDAY NOUV, you make it look easy, even when it isn’t. I (love) you.”

Uncle Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture and wrote, “To the coolest kid in the world... Happy 21st Birthday my Navya. You are now “officially” a little lady, and a very gracious, loving and caring one at that too. From a baby who used to fit in the palm of my hand to becoming one of my dearest friends, you’ve always been mamu’s pet. Never change! Love you!”

Navya’s friends also wished her by sharing throwback pictures from when they were kids. Ananya Panday’s post is adorable and features herself, Navya and even Suhana as kids. She captioned it, “Happy birthday bro!!! ILY.”

She had earlier shared a monochrome picture on her Instagram account of Navya in New York and captioned it, “She wasn’t doing a thing I could see, except standing there leaning on the balcony railing, holding the universe together.”

In an interview to Vogue, Navya said about her mother, “I’m actually really proud of my mum, the fact that after so many years she’s going out there to make a life for herself,” and Shweta revealed, “I really try to tell her about all the cons… I have nothing against the industry—it’s who we are—but it’s not an easy world to be in.”

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 19:26 IST