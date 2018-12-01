Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli poses ‘holding the universe together’, see pic

Shweta Bachchan is quite active on the social media and often engages in fun banter with father Amitabh Bachchan and brother Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter. She recently came out with her first novel Paradise Towers in October. The mother of two also takes to the social media to talk about her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda occasionally, along with some candid pictures.

The star daughter recently shared a monochrome picture of Navya and captained it, “She wasn’t doing a thing I could see, except standing there leaning on the balcony railing, holding the universe together.” The 21 year-old can be seen striking a pose while leaning on a balcony with the city’s skyscrapers in the backdrop.

Just a day before, Shweta had shared a picture of herself along with son and mother Jaya Bachchan that went with the caption, “*what the picture says*.” Her Instagram is loaded with several childhood pictures of herself and her kids and many more candid clicks. She is very proud of her daughter and had once shared a picture with the caption, “If there are indeed several lifetimes, may you be mine in all!” She even calls her Bella in some of her posts.

The mother-daughter duo also featured together in the advertorial photo shoot of her newly-launched fashion brand named MxS. The clothing line is a collaboration between Shweta and designer Monisha Jaisingh. Abhishek had commented on one of the pictures from the photo shoot and had called her niece ‘the stunning model’.

