Navya Naveli and Khushi Kapoor partied together and the photos are uber-glam. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and the Kapoor sisters – Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are among the most talked about star kids in Bollywood. The girls have often been spotted hanging out with the who’s who of the film industry at parties. A lovely picture of the girls – Navya and Khushi -- was shared by fashion designer Prabal Gurung from a party with the caption, “Beauty & the beasts. Love you both tho N&K xPG.”

Navya, the daughter of Shweta Nanda, looked gorgeous in a white backless number at the do. Prabal went on to share a beautiful picture of her and captioned it, “Future is in good hands. The chicest & my absolutely favourite @navyananda in one of my favourite pieces we’ve ever created. Darling N, Como was lit because of you xPG.”

Another picture from the same party had confirmed the presence of Gauri Khan too along with filmmaker Karan Johar. The star wife looked glamourous in a white gown which she had accessorised with minimal diamond jewellery. The star wife had shared a selfie with Karan, designer Prabal and Natasha Poonawalla along with the caption, “One of those nights... @karanjohar @natasha.poonawalla@prabalgurung.”

While Navya joins the Bachchan family at major public events, Khushi and Janhvi are known for putting up glamourous appearances across the globe. The Kapoor girls had stolen the spotlight at Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha’s engagement at Lake Como. While Khushi dazzled in a thigh-high glittery, figure-hugging gown, Janhvi was the cynosure of all eyes in a risque black gown at the event.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 12:22 IST