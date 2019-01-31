Post Manikarnika’s release, Kangana Ranaut goes skiing in Switzerland. Watch video

If one has seen Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, one is bound to come away admiring the passion of Kangana Ranaut. The actor seems to be possessed with the idea; watch her, particularly, in the action sequences where her petite frame belies belief. The film opened well, having crossed Rs 50 crore mark, but the business seems to be divided, if trade analysts like Taran Adarsh are to go by. The actor, however, is in a celebratory mood and has set off on a much-needed vacation. She is currently in the Swiss Alps.

#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 50 cr... Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren’t... Weekend 2 crucial... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 52.40 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019

Also read: Krish shares testimonials from Manikarnika’s crew to prove Kangana Ranaut didn’t direct 70% of the movie

A new video, showing the actor gracefully gliding down a snowy mountain slope, has emerged online. In it, we see a snow-covered gradual slope. The sunlight looks dull; we are to presume that it is overcast. From far, a person, dressed in white overalls, helmet and glasses, comes gliding down. She goes past the person shooting the clip and then, seconds later, the person with the camera follows her, going half way around her as she faces it and smiles.

Also read: Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut’s sister tweets her WhatsApp chat with Krish, says actor is disturbed by conspiracies

The caption reads: “Skiing to glory!!! Reel #Manikarnika #KanganaRanaut basking in the success of #ManikarnikaTheQueenOfJhansi, the hardwork & sacrifice in the Breathtaking Swiss Alps.”

Manikarnika, which released on January 25, has been mired in endless controversy from the start. First, it had to contend with Kangana’s many injuries. Later, director Krish left the film midway, after the makers allegedly expressed displeasure at some portions of the film. Reports now say he was asked to do some patchwork and re-shoot portions, which he reportedly refused and hence they had to part ways.

Later, Kangana was accused of hijacking the film after she stepped in as its director, a fact stoutly refused by the makers. Then, actor Sonu Sood, the original choice to play Sadashiv Rao, made an exit and Kangana accused him of not wanting to take orders from a female director, a claim that he rubbished, having worked with Farah Khan previously. Just short of its release, Maharashtra wing of Karni Sena, threatened to sabotage it and got into a verbal bout with Kangana, with the latter vowing to destroy them, if they tried to stall the film.

The woes of the film didn’t end there; post its release, director Krish in an explosive interview, expressed displeasure at Kangana’s name appearing ahead of his, in the film’s credits. He also challenged Kangana’s sister, Rangoli’s claim that 70% of the film is Kangana’s handiwork.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 09:14 IST