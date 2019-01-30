Manikarnika box office day 5: Kangana Ranaut’s film hits half-century, future remains uncertain

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office in five days of release. The film’s current total stands at Rs 52 crore, including Rs 4.75 crore collected on Tuesday.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s business is divided, ‘with some circuits holding well’ and some not. The film opened to a healthy Rs 42 crore over its opening weekend, boosted by exceptional figures on Republic Day.

#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 50 cr... Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren’t... Weekend 2 crucial... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 52.40 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019

Box Office India reports that the film has done ‘average’ business, factoring in its traditionally lucrative Republic Day release date. The site predicts the film to close its opening week with collections of close to Rs 60 crore. Both Box Office India and Adarsh have said that the film’s second weekend will prove to be the acid test.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut was always rude, said my version of Manikarnika looked like a Bhojpuri film, says director Krish

Manikarnika has been involved in heated controversies surrounding its authorship. Original director Krish has been open about his disapproval for the way he was removed from the film by Kangana and producer Kamal Jain. He refutes Kangana’s claim that she shot 70% of the final film. Recently, supporting actor Mishti Chakraborty slammed Kangana for reducing her role in the film, despite Kamal’s assurances that her role would be beefed up.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is invincible... Fantastic trending... [Third] Tue biz almost at par with [third] Mon, which is a rarity... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr, Mon 3.40 cr, Tue 3.32 cr. Total: ₹ 164.10 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray slowed down considerably, while Uri: The Surgical Strike continued its phenomenal run, taking its domestic total to Rs 164 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 13:53 IST