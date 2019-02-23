Super Deluxe trailer: This Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha starrer is highly intriguing

The highly anticipated trailer of Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil and Ramya Krishnan starrer Super Deluxe was released on Friday. Going by the first impression of the visuals, it is a film that assures to take audiences on a psychedelic trip and it is going to be a lot of fun.

The trailer takes more than a few viewings to really understand its essence. This is exactly what makes it exciting because never has a film’s trailer appeared so intriguing.

The trailer introduces us to Vijay Sethupathi’s character Shilpa, a trans woman, and it is through his voice-over we are narrated a small story and introduced to the characters.

Going by the story, it looks like all the characters in the film are stuck in some kind of situation. Rumour has it that Fahadh and Samantha are a couple who stuck with a dead body, Ramya Krishnan is a sex worker stuck with three youngsters and Mysskin is believed to playing a preacher.

Super Deluxe will release on March 29.

The film, gearing up for release on March 29, has been directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, who has co-written it with Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy and Neelan K Sekar. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music.

It is the first time in Kollywood that four directors have joined hands for a project and it’ll be really interesting to see what will come out of this collaboration.

Not long ago, Samantha described her character as shockingly different. She took to Twitter to talk about her role: “I remember asking you ‘where and who can I possibly draw from, for this character’. Thank you for writing a character so shockingly different and helping me make it mine.”

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 16:18 IST