Samantha Akkineni on playing Vaembu in Super Deluxe: The fear of playing the character got me excited

Samantha Akkineni is both excited and nervous about the release of Super Deluxe, which hits the screens this week. In the latest promotional video of the film, she has opened up about her role and has admitted that the fear of playing such a complicated character actually got her excited.

There was a lot of affinity towards the character of Vaembu but at the same time I was afraid of whether I can pull it off. But there was a kick in this fear and that’s what really got me excited. When most directors write roles within a template for heroines, Vaembu as a character broke that wall,” she said.

Samantha plays Vaembu in Super Deluxe which also stars Vijay Sethupathi as a transwoman and Ramya Krishnan a a porn star. The film has been directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. In the film, Samantha and Fahadh play a couple who are stuck with a dead body.

“On working with director Kumararaja, she said there was magic in his work. “Thiagarajan loves cinema honestly. I’m proud to have worked with him because you don’t meet so many people who love cinema so much. There were scenes that took 17 takes but there was still magic in the 18th take because of Thiagarajan,” she added.

Not long ago, Samantha described her character as shockingly different. She took to Twitter to talk about her role, “I remember asking you ‘where and who can I possibly draw from, for this character’. Thank you for writing a character so shockingly different and helping me make it mine.”

Thiagarajan Kumararaja has co-written the film with Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy and Neelan K Sekar.

It’s the first time in Kollywood that four directors have joined hands for a project. Yuvan Shankar Raja has given the music for the film.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 13:49 IST