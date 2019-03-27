Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati share new pics from the wedding of Venkatesh’s daughter. See them here

Fresh pictures from the wedding of Telugu actor Ventakesh’s daughter Aashritha have emerged online. Sharing many of these pictures are top names from South film industry including Venkatesh’s nephew actor Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni, her husband actor Naga Chaitanya and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan. Aashritha got married to Vinayak Reddy in Jaipur over the weekend.

Sharing a collage of picture, Rana had written: “And another happily ever after.” Samantha too wrote: “Congratulations darling @infinityplatter wishing you both a lifetime of happiness .. family.” Sharing a picture, Upasana wrote: “Congratulations @venkateshdaggubati Neeru aunty @aashritha13 & Vinayak. wishing u all the very best.”

Nearly all of them shared group photographs with other family member and friends posing with the newly married couple. In the pictures, the couple is dressed in traditional South Indian finery.While the bride wears a mang tika (head jewelry) , kamarbandh (waist band) and heavy silk sari, the groom wears dhoti and silk sherwani. Bollywood actor Salman Khan, known to be a good friend of Venkatesh, too took part in the wedding. In videos, shared by fans, Ventakesh and he were seen dancing to a song from Salman’s Kick, Jumme Ki Raat.

On Saturday, actor and politician Bina Kak too had shared many photographs with Salman, Venkatesh, singer Kamaal Khan among other guests from the wedding. The wedding was strictly a private affair, which saw only family and close friends in attendance. The couple got engaged in February this year in Hyderabad. Aashritha is a food blogger, professional baker and owns an Instagram page called Infinity Platter.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 13:26 IST