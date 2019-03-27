Inside Salman Khan’s gym: Actor shares workout video, proves he has the fittest body in Bollywood

Actor Salman Khan has launched a new fitness equipment brand. He made the announcement with a new video, shared on social media on Tuesday. It is called Being Strong Fitness Equipment.

In the video, Salman is exercising in a gymnasium. According to the official web site, www.beingstrong.in, Salman has acquired the manufacturing rights of a company called Jerai Fitness Pvt Ltd, which is India’s largest manufacturer of such products. “Salman Khan has acquired the 100% manufacturing rights of India’s Largest Manufacturer & Exporter Jerai Fitness Pvt Ltd,” it said. The Bollywood actor hopes to make fitness affordable to all Indians. Salman is known to be fitness freak and has helped many actors get in shape.

The actor is busy with his upcoming film Bharat, in which he co-stars with Katrina Kaif. Bharat has been shot in various locations such as Abu Dhabi, Malta and Punjab. Both the stars have in the past shared a number of pictures and video clips from the film’s shoot. For one of the shoots, the Wagah border in Punjab was recreated. The film will see Salman play multiple roles. Bharat is the official Hindi remake of 2014 Korean drama Ode to My Father.

Salman has also been busy with the Dabangg Tour. However, the Dubai show, which was to take place earlier this month, had to be cancelled due to bad weather. Salman shared a video for his fans, explaining the reason for the cancellation. The Dabangg tour also features Katrina, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, singer Guru Randhawa and Maniesh Paul.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 09:03 IST