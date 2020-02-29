e-paper
Ananya Panday gives company to Vijay Deverakonda on bike as they ride in style. See leaked pics from film sets

Ananya Panday gives company to Vijay Deverakonda on bike as they ride in style. See leaked pics from film sets

Pictures of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda shooting for their next film have leaked online. Ananya can be seen sitting on the fuel tank of the bike while facing Vijay in some of the pictures.

bollywood Updated: Feb 29, 2020 19:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday shooting on a bike for their next.
Ananya Panday is currently shooting with South actor Vijay Deverakonda for his untitled Bollywood debut film. Pictures of them shooting a scene at night have leaked on the web and are raising the curiosity of their fans.

The pictures show Ananya in an all-black look-- a top and short skirt paired with ankle length boots. A few pictures show her on a bike with Vijay. She is seen sitting on the bike’s fuel tank, facing him. Other pictures show Ananya riding pillion with her arms locked around Vijay. He is in a grey shirt, green trousers and a woolen cap.

On Saturday, Ananya also shared a picture of herself, laughing during the script reading session for the film. She wrote, “Always smiling on set.”

Ananya Panday posted this picture from the script reading session of the film.
Vijay will make his Bollywood debut with the pan-India film, co-produced by Karan Johar. Ananya had confirmed the news of her being cast as the female lead by sharing a picture with Vijay, director Puri Jagannadh, and producer Charmme Kaur.

Sharing a few candid snaps from a script-reading session for the project, she wrote, “Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director @purijagannadh Producers @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakond.” In the photos, the two actors seemed to be bonding well as they looked engrossed in going through their scripts.

Charmme Kaur, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Puri Jagannadh announced the film with this picture.
Also read: Shruti Haasan shares her struggle with PCOS, also reveals ‘There was a time when I went crazy with lip fillers’

On Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had confirmed that the film will release in Hindi and all South Indian languages. In January, Karan Johar had announced the project through an Instagram post, that featured Deverakonda, Jagannadh, and Kaur. “Thrilled to be a partner on this journey, best of luck to our entire team! @apoorva1972 @thedeverakonda @purijagannadh @charmmekaur @dharmamovies @puriconnects #PCfilm,” read the caption of the post.

