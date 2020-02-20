Ananya Panday teams up with Vijay Deverakonda for his Bollywood debut, welcomes him in style. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:10 IST

Ananya Panday will now be seen opposite Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in an untitled project. The Student of the Year 2 actor have shared pictures with the cast of the film on Instagram as she gears to begin the shoot for the film.

Sharing a few candid pictures of her chilling with Vijay and others, Ananya wrote, “Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director @purijagannadh Producers @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm. ‪Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood. ‪#AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda.”

Two pictures show Ananya and Vijay enjoying script-reading sessions while sitting on a window, other pictures show them having a good laugh with Puri and Charmee.

The film will be directed by Puri Jagannadh who will also co-produce the film with Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the film will release in Hindi and major South Indian languages.

IWM Buzz had quoted a source as saying, “Karan wanted to launch Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood with the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade. When that didn’t work inTelugu he was on the look-out for an original Hindi script for Vijay’s launch. It was Vijay who suggested that Karan jump in as co-producer for Puri’s film and thereby felicitate a Hindi version of Fighter.”

According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, the film will be an action-packed project heavy on mixed martial arts. The report quoted a source as saying “Ananya is eager to work with Vijay and is expected to start shooting mid-March or in the first week of April.”

Also read: Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship: Real life incident that inspired Vicky Kaushal’s film

Karan had announced the project in January by sharing pictures from the mahurat shot. Vijay was seen standing between Charmee and Puri in the pictures which Karan shared with the caption, “Thrilled to be a partner on this journey, best of luck to our entire team! @apoorva1972 @thedeverakonda @purijagannadh @charmmekaur‪ @dharmamovies @puriconnects ‪#PCfilm.”

Ananya is currently working on her third project, titled Khaali Peeli. The film stars Ishaan Khatter as the male lead opposite her and is incidently a remake of Vijay’s Telugu film, Taxiwaala. Vijay is known for playing the title role in Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, the remake of which, Kabir Singh, went on to become Shahid Kapoor’s biggest blockbuster.

Follow @htshowbiz for more