Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and other Bollywood stars share glam pics from Dabboo Ratnani shoot

bollywood

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 20:13 IST

Actors Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar set the temperature soaring with their new pics from celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar shoot. In their photos, both the actors appear to be topless, posing behind a giant leaf and in a bathtub, respectively.

Kiara shared her picture on Instagram, captioning it, “A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar.” Bhumi captioned her post, “July 2020 #dabbooratnanicalendar.” Actor Ananya Panday also shared a picture from her Dabboo Ratnani calendar debut. “my dabboo(t) shot!! #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2020 #DebutShot thank you so much sir for making me a part of the iconic calendar,” she wrote. In the picture, Ananya is seen wearing a black top, green shorts and PVC heels while posing with a football.

Vicky Kaushal posed shirtless in a swimming pool for the photo. “Debut Shot!#dabbooratnanicalendar Thank You... @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani,” he captioned the photo. This was also his debut on the calendar.

Other actors who appeared in the calendar were Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and more.

The calendar was launched on Monday night. The event was attended by Sunny, Bhumi, Vidya, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Isha Koppikar among many others.

