Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and other Bollywood stars share glam pics from Dabboo Ratnani shoot

Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal and others have shared pictures from their shoot of Dabboo Ratnani’s calender for 2020.

bollywood Updated: Feb 18, 2020 20:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday for Dabboo Ratnani’s calender.
Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday for Dabboo Ratnani’s calender.(Dabboo Ratnani/Instagram)
         

Actors Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar set the temperature soaring with their new pics from celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar shoot. In their photos, both the actors appear to be topless, posing behind a giant leaf and in a bathtub, respectively.

Kiara shared her picture on Instagram, captioning it, “A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar.” Bhumi captioned her post, “July 2020 #dabbooratnanicalendar.” Actor Ananya Panday also shared a picture from her Dabboo Ratnani calendar debut. “my dabboo(t) shot!! #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2020 #DebutShot thank you so much sir for making me a part of the iconic calendar,” she wrote. In the picture, Ananya is seen wearing a black top, green shorts and PVC heels while posing with a football.

 

View this post on Instagram

July 2020 🐚 #dabbooratnanicalendar

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vicky Kaushal posed shirtless in a swimming pool for the photo. “Debut Shot!#dabbooratnanicalendar Thank You... @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani,” he captioned the photo. This was also his debut on the calendar.

Karan Johar on launching Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana with Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz in SOTY3: ‘Kindly stop, please’

Other actors who appeared in the calendar were Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and more.

The calendar was launched on Monday night. The event was attended by Sunny, Bhumi, Vidya, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Isha Koppikar among many others.

