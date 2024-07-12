Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian hitch auto ride in Mumbai

Desi ride

In a surprising happy turn of events, Khloe shared an Instagram Story that captured their unexpected and thrilling adventure. The video showcases Kim and Khloe cruising through the city's bustling streets, sporting big smiles and at point Kim giving a flying kiss in the video.

In the clip, Khloe and Kim were seen wearing Western outfits with a traditional touch, including tikkas on their foreheads. They were seen riding in a rickshaw, with Khloe exclaiming about their presence in India. She said, “Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India”. The clip ended with Kim’s signature pout for the camera.

Their trip to India

Kim and Khloe came to India on Thursday by a private jet to attend the Ambani wedding. They received a grand welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, with photographers capturing their every move.

According to reports, the Kardashians plan to document the wedding for their Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, and have brought their glam squad, including hairstylist Chris Appleton, and a team of producers to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Star-studded affair

The wedding will be a star-studded event, with global icons from all over the world. Apart from Kim and Khloe, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and John Cena will also attend. Futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper and several other celebrities, politicians and industrialists are expected to be present at the ceremony

More about the wedding

Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.