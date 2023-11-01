Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and others rock Halloween with these iconic looks

The Kardashians and the Jenners have broken the Internet after pictures of their Halloween costume spread like wildfire on social media. They never fail to amaze with their sense of style and show-stopping fashion choices, and this Halloween was no exception. Kardashians and Jenners for Halloween 2023.

Check out what the Kardashian-Jenner clan dressed up as for Halloween 2023:

Kim Kardashian:

Kim Kardashian and North West dressed up as Clueless characters Cher and Dionne.

Kim also showed up as a Bratz doll and was seen wearing a pink skirt and top.

Khloe Kardashian:

Khloe also showed up as a Bratz doll in a yellow monochrome look. She and Kim both posed together alongside Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro.

Kourtney Kardashian:

Kourtney, who is pregnant with Travis Barker’s first child, re-created her sister Kim's 2013 floral Met Gala look.

In another appearance, she was seen with Travis Barker dressed up as Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder's characters from the 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Travis was seen donning a maroon-coloured suit, while Kourtney was wearing a red gown.

Kylie Jenner:

Kylie along with Kendall dressed up as the characters Sugar and Spice from the 1995 film Batman Forever. Kylie was seen in a black bodysuit and fishnet stockings.

Kendall Jenner:

This Jenner dressed up as the late Marilyn Monroe. She was seen donning a blond wig and a black turtleneck. She also shared another picture where she was seen as Wonder Woman.

Since these pictures were posted, it has garnered a lot of attention.

Check out what people are saying about their pictures here:

An individual wrote, "Travis looks so different with hair! Your (Kourtney) makeup is so good here!"

A second said, "Oh please, let's make a movie with Kendall as Wonder Woman."

"Kim, you always come up with the best outfits," posted a third user.

A fourth shared, "Kourtney recreating Kim is the funniest thing ever."

"Are you kidding me? want this collection," added another.

