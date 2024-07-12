Kim Kardashian stuns in backless bodycon dress, sister Khloe rocks crop top-denim combo as they arrive in Mumbai: Watch

The Kardashians are here! Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's arrival in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has sent waves of excitement through the city and captured the media's attention. The famous sisters, known for their global influence and star power, were spotted at Mumbai airport and later outside the Taj Hotel in Colaba, flaunting their stylish outfits. Their presence is sure to add more glamour to the much-anticipated Ambani wedding. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian turned heads with their stylish outfits as they arrive in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Fashion lovers are buzzing with anticipation, eager to see what the Kardashians will be wearing at the wedding. Will it be a Sabyasachi lehenga, a Manish Malhotra saree, or something even more glamorous? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, let's decode their stylish arrival looks and take some fashion notes from the divas. (Also read: Loved Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stylish airport looks as they arrive for Anant-Radhika's wedding? It costs… )

Kim Kardashian stuns in a chic bodycon dress

Kim is renowned for her bold and experimental style, and her recent look was no exception. She channeled all the glam vibes in a stunning bodycon dress, showcasing her fashion prowess and raising the temperatures. Her ensemble featured a maxi-length gown in a captivating shade of beige, exuding elegance and sophistication. The dress boasted a halter plunging neckline that added a touch of daring, while the striking backless detailing amplified the allure. The body-hugging fit perfectly accentuated her gorgeous curves, highlighting her enviable figure.

In terms of accessories, Kim kept it minimal to let her outfit shine. She styled her look with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses and high heels, adding just the right amount of flair. Her beauty choices were equally on point, featuring mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheekbones, and a shade of nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were tied in a neat bun, embracing a minimal aesthetic and finishing off her head-turning ensemble with effortless sophistication.

Khloe Kardashian rocks a crop top-denim combo

On the other hand, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian kept things comfy yet trendy in a top and denim combo. Her outfit featured a white cropped top paired with light blue, loose-fitted denim pants. She accessorised her look with a quirky silver stacked necklace, black sunglasses, a chic handbag, and a pair of heels. With minimal makeup and her lustrous long tresses left loose in a middle partition, beautifully cascading down her shoulders, she looked effortlessly stylish.