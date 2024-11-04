Woman who weighed 104 kg shares how she lost 16 kg 'without going to the gym'

Can you lose weight without going to the gym? Sahiba, who documents her weight loss journey on Instagram, shared that she lost 16 kg without going to the gym. Rather, she achieved the feat by walking 10-20k steps daily, tracking her calories, and monitoring her diet. Woman shares how she lost 16 kg without going to the gym.

(Also Read | Woman who shed 7 kg in 2 months and made ‘belly fat disappear’ says to lose weight and look lean 'don't eat less food')

Weight loss without going to the gym?

Sahiba took to Instagram to share how she lost 16 kg without hitting the gym. According to her post, she used to weigh 103.95 kg. However, after practising certain weight loss measures, she lost considerable kilos and now weighs 87.85 kgs.

In the list where she mentioned the weight loss practises she followed, Sahiba revealed that she walked 10-20k steps, did some cardio at home, and exercised with a skipping rope. However, she advised those who are overweight to start with half an hour of walking and increase it according to their comfort zone.

What steps did she follow to lose 16 kg?

She added, “I started with 16:8 intermittent fasting, currently doing 22:2. If you wish to do fasting, start with 12:12 (12h fasting 12h eating) and increase it if your body adapts the routine. Don't fast if you're diabetic or on some medications.” For the uninitiated, the 16:8 fasting method involves fasting for 16 hours a day, leaving an 8-hour window during the day to eat food normally.

In the caption, she also wrote, “I followed a moderate diet throughout this journey. I didn't restrict myself at all. I ate whatever I wanted, but I looked after the portions and made sure to track my calories.” She further advised her followers to learn how the calorie deficit works so they wouldn't have to sacrifice their favourite food. She added, “Try to eat well-balanced meals that have more protein and fibre and a little less carbs and fats, and learn how to manage without quitting anything.”

Additionally, Sahiba kept herself hydrated by drinking the appropriate amount of water and took up her weight loss journey as a lifestyle change rather than a target. She also said that she had nothing against going to the gym. However, since not everyone can afford it, she chose these steps without putting pressure on her wallet.

While these measures worked for Sahiba, do remember that a person’s individual health and circumstances affect what steps they should take before starting their weight loss journey.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.