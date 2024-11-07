Nutritionist claims this turmeric, amla drink can ‘melt away belly fat’. But does it work?

Social media is replete with homemade recipes of drinks and dishes that can help in weight loss. Neha Parihar, who is a certified nutritionist (according to her Instagram bio), keeps sharing such weight loss tips on her Instagram profile @growithneha. A day back, Neha shared a fat loss drink recipe that can help in shedding the extra kilos from the abdominal area. tThe drink may not help in belly fat loss, said Dietician Vaishali Verma.(Pexels, Instagram/@growithneha)

The recipe consists of amla, orange, black pepper, turmeric, ginger, mixed in a mixer with a generous amount of water. Neha can be seen drinking it in the video.

Can the drink actually help in belly fat loss?

Dietician Vaishali Verma, Consultant- Nutrition and Dietetics, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, answered, “The answer is no. We can see that all the ingredients used to make this drink are blended, and the fibre is discarded, which means we lose all the fibre and the nutrients that are present in it. Fibre is extremely beneficial as it keeps our digestion healthy and gives a feeling a fullness, which minimises cravings and reduces snacking. In this drink, we are only getting some of the water-soluble vitamins.”

Benefits of having this drink:

However, this drink is not bad for health. There are other benefits of each of these ingredients that can help the body. The dietician noted down:

Oranges and amla: Both are excellent sources of Vitamin C and antioxidants. These work toward maintaining a healthy immune system, help in iron absorption and also improve our skin and hair texture.

Black pepper: Rich in antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress. It also enhances the absorption of curcumin present in turmeric.

Turmeric: Curcumin present in turmeric acts as an anti-inflammatory agent and helps reduce inflammation in the body.

Ginger: Ginger is an excellent ingredient for curing digestive issues as it stimulates digestive enzymes and relieves indigestion, gas and bloating.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.