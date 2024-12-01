Woman sheds 25 kg in 6 months without gym or strict dieting, reveals 9 simple steps she swears by

Losing weight can feel like a daunting task, requiring a fine balance between healthy eating and regular exercise. With so many fitness routines and diet options out there, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Sakshi Yadav, certified yoga trainer and weight loss coach, dropped an inspiring 25 kgs in just 6 months. She regularly shares her tried-and-tested tips and tricks with her followers on Instagram. (Also read: Woman who shed 32 kg shares workouts that helped her achieve remarkable weight loss results. Watch ) Women shares 9 simple steps that helped her lose weight.(Instagram/@yogawali_ladki)

How women lost 25 kg without gym

In a recent post, Sakshi revealed how she shed those extra kilos without hitting the gym or following any strict diets. Instead, she relied on 10 simple and sustainable steps that helped her achieve her fitness goals effortlessly. Let's take a look at it.

9 simple steps to lose weight sustainably

1. Home workouts: I focused on 40 to 50 minutes of strength or weight training six days a week.

2. Homemade food: I stuck to homemade meals because I find dieting unsustainable. However, I ensured my meals were rich in protein and fibre.

3. Avoid sugar, oily and processed foods: I avoided these as they are high in calories and addictive, which can hinder results.

4. Daily steps: I made it a habit to complete 10,000 steps daily to stay active. Even during phone calls, I would walk to keep moving.

5. Hydration: Water plays a crucial role, so I made sure to stay hydrated throughout the day.

6. Consistency: Consistency is key. If you're not consistent with your diet and workouts, you won't see results, no matter how hard you work for a day or two.

7. Portion control: Overeating can undo your efforts. Paying attention to portion control is essential for achieving your weight loss goals.

8. Avoid comparisons: Don't compare your journey to someone else's. Every individual is different, and progress varies from person to person.

9. Be patient: Don't expect rapid results. For instance, aiming to lose 7 kg in one month is not a sustainable or healthy approach to weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.