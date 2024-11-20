Mrunal Thakur’s intense Pilates workout is the perfect mid-week motivation to crush your fitness goals. Watch

Mrunal Thakur is all set to inspire you to break a sweat this mid-week with an intense Pilates workout. Celebrity fitness coach Namrata Purohit recently shared a 60-second glimpse of Mrunal's pilates session, captioned, "Mrunal, you're really killing it. I'm so proud of you!" If you've been feeling sluggish, Mrunal's dedication and hard work will surely motivate you to ditch the couch and take one step closer to your fitness goals. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares her ultimate workout routine to achieve that perfect Bollywood body ) Mrunal Thakur inspires fitness enthusiasts with her recent Pilates session.(Instagram/@namratapurohit)

Mrunal Thakur's intense Pilates workout

In the video shared by celebrity fitness coach Namrata Purohit, Mrunal is seen giving her all during an intense Pilates session, dressed in a dark blue skin-tight jacket and matching tights. After the Pilates workout, she takes it up a notch with a set of pull-ups, showcasing her strength and dedication.

Her workout session offers several benefits. Pilates improves flexibility, builds core strength, and enhances the mind-body connection, promoting overall wellness and mental clarity. Pull-ups, on the other hand, strengthen the upper body, improve grip strength, and boost functional fitness. Incorporating both exercises into your routine can help you achieve a well-rounded fitness level, building strength, flexibility, and confidence.

How fans reacted

Mrunal Thakur's video quickly garnered admiration from her fans. One user commented, "She makes it look so easy," while another wrote, "That's great!" A third user chimed in with, "Looking fab!" Along with these comments, many fans flooded the post with fire and heart emoticons.

On the work front

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in a cameo appearance in the recently released Telugu science fiction film Kalki 2898AD. She also has an exciting slate of projects lined up, including Pooja Meri Jaan, Son of Sardar 2, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.