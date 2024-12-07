Woman lost 4 kgs in one month, shares 6 essential habits for the weight loss goal

Weight loss requires discipline and consistency. While it is easy to be daunted, it is doable with dedication and motivation and most importantly, forming habits that help to stay on track. Bulbull Thakker lost 4kgs in one month. She took to Instagram to share 6 fundamental steps that assisted her and go closer to her fitness goal. Woman shed 4 kg in a month and saw visible changes. (Instagram)

1. Build one habit at a time

She shared, “Don’t try to do everything at once as that will put your body in a state of shock. Build one habit every week.” It requires time to adjust to new exercises or diet. If everything at once is added when you embark on the weight loss journey, it gets too overwhelming for the body.

2. Build a workout plan and stick to it

Bulbull reminded that sticking to a particular workout plan is important. It gradually builds endurance and improves fitness.

3. Calculate your calorie intake

It is essential to be mindful of the calorie consumption. She suggested calculating the calorie of the daily meals. To be in deficit especially, the calorie count is important. Bulbull advised using calorie calculator apps for accurate calorie count. This practice helps you understand whether you’re overeating, under-eating, or meeting your needs.

4. Stick to the calorie budget

Bulbull highlighted this to be very important to stick to the calorie budget and keep your protein intake sufficient. Protein is integral to a balanced diet. While calorie budget is how many calories you need to consume each day as per your goal.

5. Drink water to beat craving

Craving is very common during diet, but Bulbull suggested drinking water to curb the craving. She called it a ‘double win’ as this will not only hydrate you but also keep you in a calorie deficit.

6. 30 minutes cardio

Bulbull regarded 30 minutes of cardio as a gamechanger. Even for 30 minutes, cardio is effective for weight loss.

