Woman who lost 20 kilos, shared her intermittent fasting plan; here’s what she ate in a week

Aanchal Chugh, a self-proclaimed fitness trainer, keeps sharing weight loss-related tips and tricks on her Instagram profile. The trainer, a few weeks back, shared how she lost 20 kilos by intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting refers to an eating plan that alternatives between periods of eating and fasting. It is known as an effective diet method for weight transformation. Aanchal Chugh shared how she lost 20 kilos by intermittent fasting. (Instagram/@trainwithaanchal, Unsplash)

"Yes, you can lose your weight quickly through intermittent fasting. I lost 20 to 25 kgs," Aanchal wrote. The fitness trainer further shared her diet plan for the week.

Monday:

Early morning – Jeera water

Breakfast (9 AM): Overnight oats

Mid-morning (12 PM): Fruits

Lunch (2PM): Frankie roll

Evening snack (5PM): Nuts and Greek yoghurt

Dinner (8PM): Whole wheat pasta, chickpea and vegetables

Tuesday:

Early morning – Warm jeera water

Breakfast (9 AM): Besan chela

Mid-morning (12 PM): A glass of rice kanji

Lunch (2PM): Rajma chawal and buttermilk

Evening snack (5PM): Nuts and Greek yoghurt

Dinner (8PM): Dal khichdi

Wednesday:

Early morning – Jeera and fennel seed water

Breakfast (9 AM): Bean veggie sandwich

Mid-morning (12 PM): Berries

Lunch (2PM): Quinoa bowl

Evening snack (5PM): Coffee and fox nuts

Dinner (8PM): Paneer mushroom sabzi, one chapati, salad and curd

Thursday:

Early morning – Jeera and ginger water

Breakfast (9 AM): Idli, sambar and coconut chutney

Mid-morning (12 PM): A glass of vegetable juice

Lunch (2PM): Soyabean, paneer cutlet and mint chutney

Evening snack (5PM): Apple and seed mix

Dinner (8PM): Rajma chawal and curd

Friday:

Early morning – Jeera water

Breakfast (9 AM): Vegetable uttapam and paneer stuffing

Mid-morning (12 PM): Papaya

Lunch (2PM): Okra, dal, rice and curd

Evening snack (5PM): Bhuna channa

Dinner (8PM): Oaneer pulao and lobia curry

Saturday:

Early morning – Mint jeera water

Breakfast (9 AM): Protein smoothie

Mid-morning (12 PM): Soaked nuts and seeds

Lunch (2PM): One ragi roti, paneer bhurji and salad

Evening snack (5PM): Bhuma channa

Dinner (8PM): Kala channa sandwich

Sunday:

Early morning – Jeera water

Breakfast (9 AM): Oats pancakes

Mid-morning (12 PM): A glass of vegetable juice

Lunch (2PM): Multigrain bread and paneer

Evening snack (5PM): One piece of dark chocolate

Dinner (8PM): Dal chawal

Aanchal further explained how fasting periods and feeding windows work during intermittent fasting:

Know how intermittent fasting works.(Unsplash)

Fasting periods: During fasting periods, you abstain from consuming any calories. Water, black coffee, tea, and other non-caloric beverages are usually allowed. The body relies on stored energy, such as glycogen (a form of stored glucose) and fat, for fuel.

Feeding indows: In the eating periods or feeding windows, you consume all your daily calories. This is typically a shorter period, such as 6-8 hours in a 16/8 fasting schedule, where you fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour window.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.