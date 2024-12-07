Woman who lost 20 kilos, shared her intermittent fasting plan; here’s what she ate in a week
Aanchal Chugh shared her intermittent fasting plan for the entire week. Know how this diet plan works for weight loss.
Aanchal Chugh, a self-proclaimed fitness trainer, keeps sharing weight loss-related tips and tricks on her Instagram profile. The trainer, a few weeks back, shared how she lost 20 kilos by intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting refers to an eating plan that alternatives between periods of eating and fasting. It is known as an effective diet method for weight transformation. Also read | Woman who lost 6 kilos and 7% body fat in 12 weeks, shares her cardio routine
“Yes, you can lose your weight quickly through intermittent fasting. I lost 20 to 25 kgs,” Aanchal wrote. The fitness trainer further shared her diet plan for the week. Also read | Calorie deficit for weight loss: Does it work? Know effective ways to practice it, dos and don'ts to follow
Monday:
Early morning – Jeera water
Breakfast (9 AM): Overnight oats
Mid-morning (12 PM): Fruits
Lunch (2PM): Frankie roll
Evening snack (5PM): Nuts and Greek yoghurt
Dinner (8PM): Whole wheat pasta, chickpea and vegetables
Tuesday:
Early morning – Warm jeera water
Breakfast (9 AM): Besan chela
Mid-morning (12 PM): A glass of rice kanji
Lunch (2PM): Rajma chawal and buttermilk
Evening snack (5PM): Nuts and Greek yoghurt
Dinner (8PM): Dal khichdi
Wednesday:
Early morning – Jeera and fennel seed water
Breakfast (9 AM): Bean veggie sandwich
Mid-morning (12 PM): Berries
Lunch (2PM): Quinoa bowl
Evening snack (5PM): Coffee and fox nuts
Dinner (8PM): Paneer mushroom sabzi, one chapati, salad and curd
Thursday:
Early morning – Jeera and ginger water
Breakfast (9 AM): Idli, sambar and coconut chutney
Mid-morning (12 PM): A glass of vegetable juice
Lunch (2PM): Soyabean, paneer cutlet and mint chutney
Evening snack (5PM): Apple and seed mix
Dinner (8PM): Rajma chawal and curd
Friday:
Early morning – Jeera water
Breakfast (9 AM): Vegetable uttapam and paneer stuffing
Mid-morning (12 PM): Papaya
Lunch (2PM): Okra, dal, rice and curd
Evening snack (5PM): Bhuna channa
Dinner (8PM): Oaneer pulao and lobia curry
Saturday:
Early morning – Mint jeera water
Breakfast (9 AM): Protein smoothie
Mid-morning (12 PM): Soaked nuts and seeds
Lunch (2PM): One ragi roti, paneer bhurji and salad
Evening snack (5PM): Bhuma channa
Dinner (8PM): Kala channa sandwich
Sunday:
Early morning – Jeera water
Breakfast (9 AM): Oats pancakes
Mid-morning (12 PM): A glass of vegetable juice
Lunch (2PM): Multigrain bread and paneer
Evening snack (5PM): One piece of dark chocolate
Dinner (8PM): Dal chawal
Aanchal further explained how fasting periods and feeding windows work during intermittent fasting:
Fasting periods: During fasting periods, you abstain from consuming any calories. Water, black coffee, tea, and other non-caloric beverages are usually allowed. The body relies on stored energy, such as glycogen (a form of stored glucose) and fat, for fuel. Also read | Woman who went from 76 to 56 kg shares the lessons she learnt from losing 20 kg: ‘Exercise is not enough’
Feeding indows: In the eating periods or feeding windows, you consume all your daily calories. This is typically a shorter period, such as 6-8 hours in a 16/8 fasting schedule, where you fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour window. Also read | Want to lose 2-3 kilos every month? Nutritionist suggests these 3 amazing tips for faster weight loss
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
