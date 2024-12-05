Want to lose weight and boost gut health? Study says, have this fermented food
Here's the food that helps in reducing body fat mass and also improving gut health by reducing inflammation and increasing good gut bacteria population.
There’s a new food on the block that can aid healthy weight management, address obesity and also improve gut health. A recent study led by Sung Wook Hong, World Institute of Kimchi, states that kimchi, the fermented food, might be the answer to good health that we have been looking for.
16% of the world’s population has obesity. However, having kimchi on a regular basis can help them address weight issues and also improve gut health. A det with kimchi can lower 31.8% of body fat in obese people. Also read | Up to three daily servings of kimchi may reduce men's obesity risk: Research
Findings of the study:
The study was conducted on 55 overweight male and female adults with a BMI ranging from 23 to 30 kg/m². The participants were divided into groups. One of the groups was asked to consume three kimchi capsules for every meal which is equivalent to 60 grams of kimchi daily, for three months. The researchers studied how kimchi affected trillions of microbes in the gut microbiome. The researchers also observed changes in body fat composition of the participants who consumed kimchi daily. They demonstrated significant reduction in body fat mass by approximate 2.6%.
Dr. Hae-Choon Chang, the director of the World Institute of Kimchi who was not involved in the study, in a media release, said, “The results of a preclinical study and a clinical trial have systematically verified the anti-obesity effects of kimchi, and present scientific evidence that would help to make the excellent properties of kimchi widely known, thereby laying the foundation for the growth of kimchi as a health food well recognized around the world.” Also read | 3 popular and delicious Korean recipes you must try
Kimchi for better gut health:
The researchers observed improvement in gut health in participants who consumed kimchi every day for three months. Higher levels of a gut bacterium called Akkermansia muciniphila was observed. Akkermansia muciniphila helps in reducing inflammation and improving metabolic syndrome and obesity. Simultaneously, Proteobacteria, a bacterial species found in obese people, was observed to decrease in quantity. Also read | Here’s how fermentation takes place in the Korean delicacy Kimchi
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.