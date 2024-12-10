Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Foodie claims he lost 31 kg in over 1 year despite eating ‘outside food’, shares how

ByHT Trending Desk
Dec 10, 2024 07:15 AM IST

A man’s weight loss journey has inspired people on Reddit. The 28-year-old foodie claimed he went down to 89 kgs from 120 kgs.

A man’s post on his weight loss journey has turned into a topic of discussion on Reddit. The man claimed that he had lost nearly 31 kg in one and a half years, adding that he didn’t give up junk food and enjoyed them on weekends.

A 28-year-old man shared his weight loss journey, adding that he is a foodie. (Reddit/LordVader1997)
A 28-year-old man shared his weight loss journey, adding that he is a foodie. (Reddit/LordVader1997)

“Took 1.5yrs to reach this. I have been eating outside food as well on weekends because I have been a foodie and can't live without it. But weekdays have been a strict diet of being under 2000cals with at least 120g protein vegetarian diet,” the 28-year-old man wrote on Reddit.

Also Read: 'Going into debt, won't get jobs': US woman says Indian students doing masters in US are falling for a scam

He concluded his post with two pictures. One of the photos shows him at his previous weight, and the other captures him after shedding 31 kg.

Take a look at the viral post here:

28M 5'10" Lost 31kgs. Went from 120kgs to 89kgs.
byu/LordVader1997 inFitness_India

Did social media show support?

The Reddit post quickly caused a stir, as people shared their opinions in the comments section.

An individual commented, “Nice!! I'm also on a similar path. I was 123 kgs, and that is now down to a cool 99 kgs. I'm in the homestretch to lose maybe those last 10 kgs.” Another added, “Thanks, bro! I'm 6'0”, so my target weight is 85, so yeah, definitely around 15 more Kgs. It's nice when old clothes or those you purchased, thinking one day it'll fit into this, start fitting you!”

Also Read: Loud Punjabi music blared by group at German train station ignites debate on civic sense: ‘This is embarrassing’

A third joined, “Amazing. Goals! Can't wait for my transformation. Love seeing these to get motivated. 4kgs down. 41kgs to go (start:115kg, end of all goal: 70kg).”

A fourth asked, “Congratulations on this amazing transformation. Keep it up! Can you please share your diet? I am also a vegetarian and struggle with completing my daily protein intake.” The original poster expressed, “Thank you. I take only 1 whole meal in a day. So it consists of either 200g paneer that gives 40g protein or equivalent Soya chunks + any random veggie/dal made by mom. 3 scoops protein in a day as I can't add more natural sources without crossing my cals. Then a mix of dry fruits and nuts to add healthy fats. Also fruits and a salad mix for fiber.” A fifth wrote, “I am also on the same journey. Excited to be consistent with the gym so that I can also post my transformation.

What are your thoughts on this man’s post about his weight loss journey?

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On