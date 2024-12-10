Foodie claims he lost 31 kg in over 1 year despite eating ‘outside food’, shares how

A man’s post on his weight loss journey has turned into a topic of discussion on Reddit. The man claimed that he had lost nearly 31 kg in one and a half years, adding that he didn’t give up junk food and enjoyed them on weekends. A 28-year-old man shared his weight loss journey, adding that he is a foodie. (Reddit/LordVader1997)

“Took 1.5yrs to reach this. I have been eating outside food as well on weekends because I have been a foodie and can't live without it. But weekdays have been a strict diet of being under 2000cals with at least 120g protein vegetarian diet,” the 28-year-old man wrote on Reddit.

He concluded his post with two pictures. One of the photos shows him at his previous weight, and the other captures him after shedding 31 kg.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Did social media show support?

The Reddit post quickly caused a stir, as people shared their opinions in the comments section.

An individual commented, “Nice!! I'm also on a similar path. I was 123 kgs, and that is now down to a cool 99 kgs. I'm in the homestretch to lose maybe those last 10 kgs.” Another added, “Thanks, bro! I'm 6'0”, so my target weight is 85, so yeah, definitely around 15 more Kgs. It's nice when old clothes or those you purchased, thinking one day it'll fit into this, start fitting you!”

Also Read: Loud Punjabi music blared by group at German train station ignites debate on civic sense: ‘This is embarrassing’

A third joined, “Amazing. Goals! Can't wait for my transformation. Love seeing these to get motivated. 4kgs down. 41kgs to go (start:115kg, end of all goal: 70kg).”

A fourth asked, “Congratulations on this amazing transformation. Keep it up! Can you please share your diet? I am also a vegetarian and struggle with completing my daily protein intake.” The original poster expressed, “Thank you. I take only 1 whole meal in a day. So it consists of either 200g paneer that gives 40g protein or equivalent Soya chunks + any random veggie/dal made by mom. 3 scoops protein in a day as I can't add more natural sources without crossing my cals. Then a mix of dry fruits and nuts to add healthy fats. Also fruits and a salad mix for fiber.” A fifth wrote, “I am also on the same journey. Excited to be consistent with the gym so that I can also post my transformation.

What are your thoughts on this man’s post about his weight loss journey?