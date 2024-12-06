Loud Punjabi music blared by group at German train station ignites debate on civic sense: 'This is embarrassing'

A Reddit user recently shared an unpleasant experience at Düsseldorf train station in Germany, highlighting a disturbing lack of civic sense in public spaces. The incident, which took place around 5:30 PM, involved a group of individuals playing loud Punjabi music on their phones, much to the frustration of fellow travellers. The post quickly gained attention on Reddit's r/India, with the user reflecting on how such behaviour had international consequences, showcasing a broader issue of poor civic manners. A Reddit user shared frustration over loud music at German train station, reflecting poor civic sense. (Reddit)

A disruptive scene

The station was crowded with commuters when a group of three individuals decided to play loud Punjabi music on their phones, oblivious to the disruption they were causing. The noise was so intense that, according to the user, "more than 10-15 people are standing outside the waiting area in -5 degrees because of them," unable to tolerate the volume inside.

Many of the travellers, exhausted after long journeys, were hoping to either work, read, or simply relax in peace before their next leg of the trip. Instead, they found themselves surrounded by disruptive noise. The user took it upon themselves to politely ask the group to lower the volume, but the request was met with "snark remarks and curses in Punjabi," leaving the user disheartened and frustrated.

A moment of reflection

After the confrontation, the user pondered the situation, wondering why such behaviour was becoming commonplace and how it reflected poorly on their national image. "And then we ask why people outside hate us," the user wrote, expressing their disappointment in the group’s response. Despite the unpleasant encounter, the group showed no signs of complying. As a result, the user decided to join the others standing outside the waiting area, opting for the frigid -5°C temperatures over enduring the noise.

Reactions from Reddit users

The post quickly gained traction, with several Reddit users sharing their thoughts. One user stated, “This is exactly the kind of behaviour that gives us a bad name abroad. We must start being more mindful in public spaces.” Another commented, “The world is big enough for all cultures, but basic courtesy is universal. It’s disappointing when people forget that.”

Some users, however, offered more nuanced perspectives. “I understand your frustration, but people from different cultures have different ideas of what’s acceptable. It’s not always malicious,” one user said. Another added, “It’s not just about culture—it’s about respect for others. Music that loud in a public space is just inconsiderate.”

One user reflected, “I’ve had similar experiences abroad, and it always stings when people behave like this. It’s more about a lack of awareness than anything else.” Meanwhile, a few Redditors suggested, “It would help if there were clear rules about noise in such public spaces, like dedicated areas for loud music.”