'Going into debt, won't get jobs': US woman says Indian students doing masters in US are falling for a scam

A Reddit user, a 26-year-old American woman, recently shared her thoughts on the increasing number of Indian students enrolling in Master's programmes at US universities. In a post that garnered significant attention, she expressed concerns that many of these students may be unwittingly pursuing a path she described as misleading. A Reddit user, a 26-year-old American woman, shared concerns about Indian students pursuing Master's degrees in US.(Pixabay)

The user detailed her experience working at a US university, where she utilised her employee benefits to pursue a Master's degree in Computer Science. "I immediately realised that the students in the programme were 99% Indian," she observed, noting that such a high concentration of international students was unusual, particularly in a school that wasn't deemed a "target" institution.

(Also read: Thousands of Indian students line up for waiter jobs in Canada: 'Dreams diminished by reality')

Motivations and hopes behind the pursuit

Through conversations with her classmates, she gained an understanding of why so many Indian students opted for higher education in the US. The primary motivation appeared to be the belief that an American degree would pave the way for securing a visa and landing a job.

However, the Reddit user voiced doubts about the viability of this route, especially given the competitive job market. "I kind of feel like it's going to be really hard for all of these kids to get jobs in the US—it's already hard for American kids," she remarked, highlighting the formidable challenges ahead for international graduates.

Financial strain and uncertain prospects

A major concern she pointed out was the financial burden these students bear. "They are coming here going into debt, the professors aren’t even good, and they probably won’t be able to get a job in the US.," she wrote, painting a picture of what she perceives as a risky investment. The Reddit user likened this pursuit to a potential "scam"—a costly endeavour with uncertain outcomes.

"I feel bad for them, honestly," she admitted, acknowledging that many students may not fully grasp the difficulties they will face post-graduation.

Cultural differences and classroom etiquette

The Reddit user also touched on her experiences of cultural differences within the classroom. "The other thing is the Indian kids have brutal classroom etiquette; they are loudly talking while the professor is, which would never ever be tolerated in a typical American classroom," she noted, adding an additional layer to the complex dynamics of studying alongside a majority of international students.

Check out the post here:

Internet reactions and conversations sparked

Her post struck a chord, receiving nearly 590 upvotes and generating over 200 comments. Responses varied, with some users echoing her concerns and others defending the ambitions of international students.

(Also read: Google's AI chatbot Gemini verbally abuses student, tells him ‘Please die’: report)

One user wrote, “The situation is complicated, but you have to admire their drive.” Another said, “Debt and visa issues are a harsh reality, but it’s not all doom and gloom for everyone.” A third added, “It's not a scam but a self reinforced delusion that many Indian students go through. Come to America for MS, any university, work 3 years on OPT, make tons of money. Get the H-1b, make more money. If no H-1b, go back to school or go to Canada. And then rinse and repeat. If only it all worked this way.”