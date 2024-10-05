Thousands of Indian students line up for waiter jobs in Canada: 'Dreams diminished by reality'

In a troubling development for international students, a viral video has surfaced showing a long queue of students, predominantly from India, outside Tandoori Flame restaurant in Canada, eagerly awaiting job interviews. The footage, which has quickly gained traction on social media, depicts thousands of hopeful job seekers lining up for positions as waiters and service staff. This has ignited significant apprehension among those contemplating studying or working in Canada. A viral video showed thousands of Indian students queuing in Canada for jobs.(X/@MeghUpdates)

Struggles of job seekers

Agamvir Singh, one of the students waiting in line, expressed his frustrations, stating, "I came here around 12 noon, and the line was really huge. We put the application on the internet and were told that an interview would be taken. But nothing like that happened. People are just coming here. I don't believe there is scope for jobs here. It is really tough." .

Another student added, “It's so bad; it’s like everyone is looking for a job, and no one is getting a job properly. So many of my friends don’t have a job right now, and they have been here for 2-3 years.” This sense of disillusionment is not isolated, as many others shared similar experiences of struggle in finding employment after relocating to Canada.

However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity, date and time of the video.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reaction

The video was shared on the social media platform X by an account named @MeghUpdates, highlighting the stark reality faced by students. The post captioned, “Students leaving India for Canada with rosy dreams need serious introspection!”

Comments flooded in, resonating with the alarm stirred by the footage. One viewer commented, “This is a harsh reality check for those thinking Canada is the land of milk and honey,” while another remarked, “It's disheartening to see so many students in such dire circumstances.” A third comment suggested, “Perhaps it’s time for prospective students to reconsider their options and think twice before making such a move.” Others expressed empathy, with one saying, “It’s heartbreaking to see so many hopeful individuals struggling to find work.”