'Not acceptable': Indian tenant in Canada helpless as landlord evicts him, tosses belongings over dispute

A video capturing a Canadian landlord forcibly evicting an Indian tenant has gone viral, sparking widespread debate on social media. The 15-second clip, which has amassed over 1.7 million views, shows the tenant standing helplessly, shirtless, as the landlord removes his possessions. The incident has raised concerns about landlord-tenant relations, particularly for immigrants living abroad. Video of Canadian landlord evicting Indian tenant sparked viral debate online.(X/@gharkekalesh)

The video, shared by the popular X account (formerly Twitter) “Ghar Ke Kalesh,” has stirred strong reactions online. The caption reads, “Desi guy and his landlord over he had fight with landlord because he was not vacating the house then the landlord came and started moving his stuff out by himself, Brampton, Canada.” In the footage, the tenant appears distressed, unable to prevent the landlord from discarding his belongings, which were thrown out.

Watch the clip here:

Many have questioned the circumstances that led to such a situation, with some speculating that the tenant may have refused to vacate the property, prompting the landlord to take matters into his own hands.

Social media reactions divided

Social media users have offered mixed reactions to the viral video. While some sympathised with the tenant, condemning the landlord’s aggressive actions, others saw humour in the situation, pointing out the cultural differences in handling such disputes.

One user commented, “This is so sad. Imagine being thrown out like this in a foreign land. Heartbreaking.” Another added, “Landlords can be ruthless, but there must have been a reason for this.” However, not everyone was as sympathetic. “The guy should’ve left when asked—this is what happens,” one person remarked. Another chimed in, saying, “Typical desi drama, but that landlord took it a step too far.”

Others poked fun at the incident, with one user quipping, “The way the landlord just went full Terminator mode is unreal!” Another comment read, “Only in Brampton could this happen, the desi capital of Canada.”