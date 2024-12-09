Woman who lost 18 kg in 11 months shares what she eats in a day to nourish her body

Weight loss goals won’t materialise by just hitting the gym and burning calories. Keeping an eye out for what you are eating is equally important. Diet is an integral part of the weight loss journey. It nourishes the body and provides balanced nutrition. Fitness influencer madyy_tsey shared meal ideas on Instagram that helped her shed 40 lb (18 kg) from January to November 2024. As you gear up with your fitness resolution, include these meals in your diet to see the visible physical transformation by the end of the year. The fitness influencer lost almost 18kg in 2024 and here's what she ate.(Instagram)

Meal ideas

Milk cereal A wrap made with tomato, salads, onion, jalapeno, and meat Oatmeal bowl, which includes protein powder, chia seeds, and chocolate chips A plate of salad, boiled eggs, fruits, chicken A bowl of sweet potato, minced meat, tomato, onions, and pepper Tofu and fish

Balanced meal is important

A balanced meal has an irrefutable contribution to achieving your fitness goal. In an earlier interview with HT, Dr Manoj Kuteri, medical director and CEO at Atmantan Wellness Centre, reiterated the importance of a balanced plate. As per him, an ideal plate for all ages should include 40% fruits and vegetables, 25% lean proteins, 20% starchy carbohydrates and 15% healthy fats.

He said, “A balanced plate isn’t just about portion control; it’s about creating sustainable, wholesome meals that promote long-term well-being.” The weight loss becomes more healthy when the plate meets all the dietary needs, from fibre to healthy fats. The journey to fitness becomes more holistic with appropriate nutrition.

