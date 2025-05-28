Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Love chocolate or mango? 8 delicious flavoured whey protein powders for maximum gains

ByTanya Shree
May 28, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Flavoured whey protein powders combine essential nutrients with great taste. Explore the top-rated options to meet your daily protein needs.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Malai Kulfi] View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption View Details checkDetails

₹2,093

amazonLogo
GET THIS

avvatar WHEY PROTEIN | 2Kg | Mango Rush Flavour | 27g Protein | 57 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg | Isolate & Concentrate | 24g Protein & 4.9g BCAA | With Digestive Enzymes for better Absorption | NABL Lab Tested 100% Authentic Supplement Powder - Vanilla Flavour View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 907g (2lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance View Details checkDetails

₹3,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein | 1kg, 25 Servings | Berry Banana Milkshake | With Genuine Lab Reports | Muscle Building & Recovery | Increased Muscle | Easy to Digest | with 5.2g Bcaa per serve View Details checkDetails

₹1,180

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzymes - 25g Protein, 5.3g BCAA, 3.9g Glutamic Acid - 500g, Rich Chocolate Crème View Details checkDetails

₹1,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Beginners Whey Protein (Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) No Added Sugar, Faster Muscle Recovery & Improved Strength View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Powder with Vitamins for Immune Support & Biotine- 2.2 lbs, 1 kg (Dutch Choc), Lactose-Free, Gluten-Free, Veg protein for Men & Women. Offer Pack View Details checkDetails

₹5,056

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FUELONE Whey Max (Chocolate Hazelnut, 1kg / 2.2lbs), 27g Protein | Whey Protein Concentrate & Whey Protein Isolate View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Protein powders don't have to be flavourless and bland. Yes, unflavoured protein has benefits. However, eating or drinking something usually brings some level of satisfaction and joy, which unflavoured protein lacks. That's why there are flavoured whey protein powders that can make your daily shake a sweet treat. Be it lovers of chocolate, vanilla, coffee or mango, there is something to make everyone's taste buds happy. Apart from helping you build muscles and recover faster, these protein-packed delights can also satisfy the mid-day hungerpangs without any guilt. With options catering to sugar-conscious, low-carb, and vegan lifestyles, flavoured protein powders have become an indulgence and go-to for fitness lovers and culinary experts. Here are some top options for you.

Try the top-rated flavoured whey protein to support your fitness goals.(Adobe Stock)
Try the top-rated flavoured whey protein to support your fitness goals.(Adobe Stock)

8 flavoured whey protein powders

Whey protein can enhance whole-body anabolism and improve acute recovery of exercise performance after a strenuous bout of resistance exercise (A study published in Nutrients).

1.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption
Loading Suggestions...

Indulge in a decadent chocolate hazelnut treat while fuelling your fitness goals! MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey combines 25g of high-quality protein with clinically proven enzymes for 50% better absorption. The chocolate hazelnut flavoured whey protein isn’t too sweet, which makes each shake smooth, nutty, and irresistibly rich. Loved for its taste, mixability, and results, this best protein powder for muscle gain works like a powerhouse.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Clinically proven

affiliate-tick

High-quality whey from USA and Europe

affiliate-tick

Award-winning hygienic scoop-on-top packaging

affiliate-tick

Lab-tested for purity, free from contaminants

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed opinions on value for money

affiliate-cross

Digestion issues reported by some users (bloating and indigestion)

Click Here to Buy

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption

Customers' reactions: Customers praised the fantastic taste and quick absorption of this best protein powder for women. Many found it effective for muscle gain and recovery. Some had mixed digestion experiences, and a few debated the price point.

2.

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Malai Kulfi]
Loading Suggestions...

Experience India’s favourite frozen dessert, Malai Kulfi, in a protein-packed avatar! Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey blends 25g of protein with ProHydrolase enzyme technology for faster recovery. The rich, creamy kulfi flavoured whey protein is a nostalgic treat, which makes it perfect for post-workout indulgence.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Certified by Informed Choice UK

affiliate-tick

Suitable for anytime use

affiliate-tick

Good for muscle building and recovery

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed feedback on protein content

affiliate-cross

Some found it too sweet

affiliate-cross

Some mixing issues reported

Click Here to Buy

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Malai Kulfi]

Customers' reactions: Customers praised its effectiveness in muscle building and endurance improvement. However, some users experienced smooth digestion while others faced bloating.

3.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption
Loading Suggestions...

Are you craving deep, intense cocoa flavour? ATOM Whey delivers 27g of protein per serving with a bold, double-rich chocolate taste. It’s smooth, indulgent, and made for chocoholics chasing gains. Infused with digestive enzymes for better absorption, this flavoured whey protein helps fast-track recovery.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

USA Labdoor certified for quality and authenticity

affiliate-tick

Blend of isolate and concentrate with digestive enzymes

affiliate-tick

High bioavailability and fast absorption

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some found it too sweet

affiliate-cross

Reports of poor mixability and lump formation

Click Here to Buy

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption

Customers' reactions: Good value for money, effective for recovery, but customers were split on taste and mixability. Some experienced no digestive issues, but others did.

ALSO READ: Ace your fitness game with whey protein isolate: Top 10 picks from MuscleBlaze, Nakpro and other brands

4.

avvatar WHEY PROTEIN | 2Kg | Mango Rush Flavour | 27g Protein | 57 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend
Loading Suggestions...

Beat the monotony with a tropical punch! Avvatar’s Mango Rush whey protein is a juicy, fruity escape with 27g of protein and added milk calcium. It offers a refreshing mango burst with each sip, sweet but not overpowering. With its smooth blend and fast results, this best protein powder in India is ideal for summer mornings or post-workout pick-me-ups.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Added milk calcium and fibre

affiliate-tick

Supports faster recovery and lean muscle growth

affiliate-tick

Good mixability in water and milk

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some liked it, others disliked it strongly

affiliate-cross

Some found it overpriced

affiliate-cross

Mixed opinions on digestive comfort

Click Here to Buy

avvatar WHEY PROTEIN | 2Kg | Mango Rush Flavour | 27g Protein | 57 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend

Customers' reactions: Customers praised the muscle-building results and mixability of this best whey protein. However, opinions were mixed on smell and taste.

5.

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg | Isolate & Concentrate | 24g Protein & 4.9g BCAA | With Digestive Enzymes for better Absorption | NABL Lab Tested 100% Authentic Supplement Powder - Vanilla Flavour
Loading Suggestions...

Smooth, light, and subtly sweet, NAKPRO Impact Whey in Vanilla flavour is perfect for those who love classic simplicity. With 24g of protein and digestive enzymes per serving, this flavoured whey protein delivers clean energy and supports lean muscle gains. It's neutral and creamy taste blends seamlessly with smoothies or water.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Rich in BCAAs and EAAs for muscle support

affiliate-tick

NABL lab tested and authentic

affiliate-tick

Delicious flavour

affiliate-tick

Good mixability

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May cause bloating

affiliate-cross

Mixed opinion on effectiveness

Click Here to Buy

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg | Isolate & Concentrate | 24g Protein & 4.9g BCAA | With Digestive Enzymes for better Absorption | NABL Lab Tested 100% Authentic Supplement Powder - Vanilla Flavour

Customers' reactions: Customers found it tasty and budget-friendly, with effective muscle growth support. Some faced digestion problems and had mixed reviews on the overall results.

ALSO READ: Protein supplement for gym: Build lean muscle and recover fast with these 10 top-rated picks

6.

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 907g (2lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance
Loading Suggestions...

combines 30g of protein, 3g of creatine, and 6.7g of BCAA for serious muscle building. The flavour is rich, smooth, and satisfying—like sipping on a thick chocolate shake post-workout. Loved by fitness buffs for its creamy texture and powerful formula, this flavoured whey protein is a go-to choice for those who want strength with sweetness.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High protein

affiliate-tick

Scientifically engineered formula

affiliate-tick

Good mixability

affiliate-tick

Value for money

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Taste can be too sweet for some

affiliate-cross

Some report about broken seals

Click Here to Buy

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 907g (2lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance

Customers' reactions: This flavoured whey protein received positive reactions for muscle gains and recovery, with many noting fast results. Mixed opinions on taste and occasional packaging issues.

7.

Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein | 1kg, 25 Servings | Berry Banana Milkshake | With Genuine Lab Reports | Muscle Building & Recovery | Increased Muscle | Easy to Digest | with 5.2g Bcaa per serve
Loading Suggestions...

Fuel your workouts with Muscle Asylum’s 100% premium whey protein, which offers 24g of protein and 5.2g of BCAAs per serving. Designed for faster absorption and easy digestion, it supports lean muscle gain and post-workout recovery. With 8 exciting flavours like Berry Banana and Kesar Pista, enjoy smooth mixing and great taste in every scoop. Moreover, this best whey protein in India is free from added sugar and low in carbs.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Delicious flavours

affiliate-tick

Easily digestible

affiliate-tick

Suitable for beginners

affiliate-tick

Good value for money

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some users may prefer more variety in packaging sizes

Click Here to Buy

Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein | 1kg, 25 Servings | Berry Banana Milkshake | With Genuine Lab Reports | Muscle Building & Recovery | Increased Muscle | Easy to Digest | with 5.2g Bcaa per serve

Customers' reactions: Customers loved the taste and smooth mixability of this best protein powder for building muscles. Many highlighted its effectiveness in muscle recovery and easy digestion.

8.

Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzymes - 25g Protein, 5.3g BCAA, 3.9g Glutamic Acid - 500g, Rich Chocolate Crème
Loading Suggestions...

Crafted from imported whey and enriched with digestive enzymes, Nutrabay Gold delivers 25g of protein, 5.3g of BCAAs, and 3.9g of glutamic acid per scoop. Clean-label and keto-friendly, this flavoured whey protein is free from fillers, sugar, gluten, and banned substances. It is ideal for intense training and it helps in muscle growth, recovery, metabolism, and immunity.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High quality

affiliate-tick

Clean formula

affiliate-tick

Keto and low-carb diet friendly

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on taste

affiliate-cross

Some find it hard to dissolve completely

Click Here to Buy

Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzymes - 25g Protein, 5.3g BCAA, 3.9g Glutamic Acid - 500g, Rich Chocolate Crème

Customers' reactions: Customers generally valued its authenticity and protein content. Many found it beneficial for muscle growth and recovery. However, some complained about the smell and difficulty mixing.

ALSO READ: Avvatar vs MuscleBlaze: Which one offers the best whey protein for muscle growth

Top features of the best flavoured whey protein powders:

Best flavoured whey protein

Protein per Serving

Protein type

Flavour

MuscleBlaze Biozyme25gWhey Concentrate (USA & Europe)Chocolate Hazelnut
Bigmuscles Premium Gold25g (some say 12g)Whey Protein Isolate BlendMalai Kulfi
AS-IT-IS Atom Whey27gIsolate & ConcentrateChocolate
Avvatar Whey Protein27gIsolate & Concentrate BlendMango Rush
NAKPRO Impact Whey24gIsolate & ConcentrateVanilla
MuscleTech Nitro-Tech30gWhey + Isolate + CreatineMilk Chocolate
Muscle Asylum Premium Whey24g100% Whey ProteinBerry Banana Milkshake
Nutrabay Gold Whey Concentrate25gWhey Protein ConcentrateRich Chocolate Crème

What are the benefits of the best whey protein powder?

Flavoured whey protein powder offers a tasty and enjoyable way to meet your daily protein needs, which makes it easier to stay consistent with supplementation. It enhances the overall experience by masking the natural, sometimes bland or chalky taste of pure protein. This variety keeps your routine exciting and prevents flavour fatigue. Additionally, flavoured powders often blend well with water, milk, or smoothies, providing versatility. They can motivate regular intake, supporting muscle growth, recovery, and overall fitness goals effectively.

How to pick the right flavoured whey protein powders?

1. Protein content: When choosing the best flavoured protein powder, look for at least 20-25g of protein per serving to support muscle growth and recovery.

2. Flavour and taste: Pick flavours you enjoy and check customer reviews for taste feedback.

3. Ingredients: Opt for the best protein powder that comes with minimal additives, low sugar, and no artificial fillers.

4. Mixability: Choose the best flavoured whey protein powders that blend smoothly without clumps.

5. Certifications: Make sure to check the certifications. Prefer lab-tested, certified products ensuring purity and safety.

6. Digestibility: Consider formulas with digestive enzymes if you have sensitivity issues.

A few more options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Whey protein vs plant protein: What works better for muscle gain, weight loss and recovery? Best picks for you

Foldable treadmill for home: Strengthen your joints and muscles with these 8 picks

Looking for dairy-free gains? Try these best pea protein powders in 2025

 

Frequently asked questions

  • Is flavoured whey protein good for muscle gain?

    Yes, it provides essential amino acids and protein to support muscle growth, while the flavour makes it enjoyable and easier to consume regularly.

  • Can flavoured whey protein cause bloating?

    Some people may experience bloating due to lactose or additives. Choosing enzyme-enhanced or isolate whey proteins can help reduce digestion issues.

  • How often should I consume flavoured whey protein?

    Typically, once daily post-workout or as a protein supplement between meals is effective for muscle repair and growth.

  • Are flavoured whey proteins safe for weight loss?

    Yes, they can help with weight loss by preserving muscle mass during calorie deficits while offering a tasty, low-calorie protein source.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Love chocolate or mango? 8 delicious flavoured whey protein powders for maximum gains
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On