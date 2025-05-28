Love chocolate or mango? 8 delicious flavoured whey protein powders for maximum gains

Protein powders don't have to be flavourless and bland. Yes, unflavoured protein has benefits. However, eating or drinking something usually brings some level of satisfaction and joy, which unflavoured protein lacks. That's why there are flavoured whey protein powders that can make your daily shake a sweet treat. Be it lovers of chocolate, vanilla, coffee or mango, there is something to make everyone's taste buds happy. Apart from helping you build muscles and recover faster, these protein-packed delights can also satisfy the mid-day hungerpangs without any guilt. With options catering to sugar-conscious, low-carb, and vegan lifestyles, flavoured protein powders have become an indulgence and go-to for fitness lovers and culinary experts. Here are some top options for you. Try the top-rated flavoured whey protein to support your fitness goals.(Adobe Stock)

8 flavoured whey protein powders

Whey protein can enhance whole-body anabolism and improve acute recovery of exercise performance after a strenuous bout of resistance exercise (A study published in Nutrients).

Loading Suggestions...

Indulge in a decadent chocolate hazelnut treat while fuelling your fitness goals! MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey combines 25g of high-quality protein with clinically proven enzymes for 50% better absorption. The chocolate hazelnut flavoured whey protein isn’t too sweet, which makes each shake smooth, nutty, and irresistibly rich. Loved for its taste, mixability, and results, this best protein powder for muscle gain works like a powerhouse.

Reasons to buy Clinically proven High-quality whey from USA and Europe Award-winning hygienic scoop-on-top packaging Lab-tested for purity, free from contaminants Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on value for money Digestion issues reported by some users (bloating and indigestion) Click Here to Buy MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption

Customers' reactions: Customers praised the fantastic taste and quick absorption of this best protein powder for women. Many found it effective for muscle gain and recovery. Some had mixed digestion experiences, and a few debated the price point.

Loading Suggestions...

Experience India’s favourite frozen dessert, Malai Kulfi, in a protein-packed avatar! Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey blends 25g of protein with ProHydrolase enzyme technology for faster recovery. The rich, creamy kulfi flavoured whey protein is a nostalgic treat, which makes it perfect for post-workout indulgence.

Reasons to buy Certified by Informed Choice UK Suitable for anytime use Good for muscle building and recovery Reasons to avoid Mixed feedback on protein content Some found it too sweet Some mixing issues reported Click Here to Buy Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Malai Kulfi]

Customers' reactions: Customers praised its effectiveness in muscle building and endurance improvement. However, some users experienced smooth digestion while others faced bloating.

Loading Suggestions...

Are you craving deep, intense cocoa flavour? ATOM Whey delivers 27g of protein per serving with a bold, double-rich chocolate taste. It’s smooth, indulgent, and made for chocoholics chasing gains. Infused with digestive enzymes for better absorption, this flavoured whey protein helps fast-track recovery.

Reasons to buy USA Labdoor certified for quality and authenticity Blend of isolate and concentrate with digestive enzymes High bioavailability and fast absorption Reasons to avoid Some found it too sweet Reports of poor mixability and lump formation Click Here to Buy AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1kg | 27g protein | Isolate & Concentrate | Double Rich Chocolate | USA Labdoor Certified | With Digestive Enzymes for better absorption

Customers' reactions: Good value for money, effective for recovery, but customers were split on taste and mixability. Some experienced no digestive issues, but others did.

ALSO READ: Ace your fitness game with whey protein isolate: Top 10 picks from MuscleBlaze, Nakpro and other brands

Loading Suggestions...

Beat the monotony with a tropical punch! Avvatar’s Mango Rush whey protein is a juicy, fruity escape with 27g of protein and added milk calcium. It offers a refreshing mango burst with each sip, sweet but not overpowering. With its smooth blend and fast results, this best protein powder in India is ideal for summer mornings or post-workout pick-me-ups.

Reasons to buy Added milk calcium and fibre Supports faster recovery and lean muscle growth Good mixability in water and milk Reasons to avoid Some liked it, others disliked it strongly Some found it overpriced Mixed opinions on digestive comfort Click Here to Buy avvatar WHEY PROTEIN | 2Kg | Mango Rush Flavour | 27g Protein | 57 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend

Customers' reactions: Customers praised the muscle-building results and mixability of this best whey protein. However, opinions were mixed on smell and taste.

Loading Suggestions...

Smooth, light, and subtly sweet, NAKPRO Impact Whey in Vanilla flavour is perfect for those who love classic simplicity. With 24g of protein and digestive enzymes per serving, this flavoured whey protein delivers clean energy and supports lean muscle gains. It's neutral and creamy taste blends seamlessly with smoothies or water.

Reasons to buy Rich in BCAAs and EAAs for muscle support NABL lab tested and authentic Delicious flavour Good mixability Reasons to avoid May cause bloating Mixed opinion on effectiveness Click Here to Buy NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg | Isolate & Concentrate | 24g Protein & 4.9g BCAA | With Digestive Enzymes for better Absorption | NABL Lab Tested 100% Authentic Supplement Powder - Vanilla Flavour

Customers' reactions: Customers found it tasty and budget-friendly, with effective muscle growth support. Some faced digestion problems and had mixed reviews on the overall results.

ALSO READ: Protein supplement for gym: Build lean muscle and recover fast with these 10 top-rated picks

Loading Suggestions...

combines 30g of protein, 3g of creatine, and 6.7g of BCAA for serious muscle building. The flavour is rich, smooth, and satisfying—like sipping on a thick chocolate shake post-workout. Loved by fitness buffs for its creamy texture and powerful formula, this flavoured whey protein is a go-to choice for those who want strength with sweetness.

Reasons to buy High protein Scientifically engineered formula Good mixability Value for money Reasons to avoid Taste can be too sweet for some Some report about broken seals Click Here to Buy MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 907g (2lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance

Customers' reactions: This flavoured whey protein received positive reactions for muscle gains and recovery, with many noting fast results. Mixed opinions on taste and occasional packaging issues.

Loading Suggestions...

Fuel your workouts with Muscle Asylum’s 100% premium whey protein, which offers 24g of protein and 5.2g of BCAAs per serving. Designed for faster absorption and easy digestion, it supports lean muscle gain and post-workout recovery. With 8 exciting flavours like Berry Banana and Kesar Pista, enjoy smooth mixing and great taste in every scoop. Moreover, this best whey protein in India is free from added sugar and low in carbs.

Reasons to buy Delicious flavours Easily digestible Suitable for beginners Good value for money Reasons to avoid Some users may prefer more variety in packaging sizes Click Here to Buy Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein | 1kg, 25 Servings | Berry Banana Milkshake | With Genuine Lab Reports | Muscle Building & Recovery | Increased Muscle | Easy to Digest | with 5.2g Bcaa per serve

Customers' reactions: Customers loved the taste and smooth mixability of this best protein powder for building muscles. Many highlighted its effectiveness in muscle recovery and easy digestion.

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted from imported whey and enriched with digestive enzymes, Nutrabay Gold delivers 25g of protein, 5.3g of BCAAs, and 3.9g of glutamic acid per scoop. Clean-label and keto-friendly, this flavoured whey protein is free from fillers, sugar, gluten, and banned substances. It is ideal for intense training and it helps in muscle growth, recovery, metabolism, and immunity.

Reasons to buy High quality Clean formula Keto and low-carb diet friendly Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on taste Some find it hard to dissolve completely Click Here to Buy Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzymes - 25g Protein, 5.3g BCAA, 3.9g Glutamic Acid - 500g, Rich Chocolate Crème

Customers' reactions: Customers generally valued its authenticity and protein content. Many found it beneficial for muscle growth and recovery. However, some complained about the smell and difficulty mixing.

ALSO READ: Avvatar vs MuscleBlaze: Which one offers the best whey protein for muscle growth

Top features of the best flavoured whey protein powders:

Best flavoured whey protein Protein per Serving Protein type Flavour MuscleBlaze Biozyme 25g Whey Concentrate (USA & Europe) Chocolate Hazelnut Bigmuscles Premium Gold 25g (some say 12g) Whey Protein Isolate Blend Malai Kulfi AS-IT-IS Atom Whey 27g Isolate & Concentrate Chocolate Avvatar Whey Protein 27g Isolate & Concentrate Blend Mango Rush NAKPRO Impact Whey 24g Isolate & Concentrate Vanilla MuscleTech Nitro-Tech 30g Whey + Isolate + Creatine Milk Chocolate Muscle Asylum Premium Whey 24g 100% Whey Protein Berry Banana Milkshake Nutrabay Gold Whey Concentrate 25g Whey Protein Concentrate Rich Chocolate Crème

What are the benefits of the best whey protein powder?

Flavoured whey protein powder offers a tasty and enjoyable way to meet your daily protein needs, which makes it easier to stay consistent with supplementation. It enhances the overall experience by masking the natural, sometimes bland or chalky taste of pure protein. This variety keeps your routine exciting and prevents flavour fatigue. Additionally, flavoured powders often blend well with water, milk, or smoothies, providing versatility. They can motivate regular intake, supporting muscle growth, recovery, and overall fitness goals effectively.

How to pick the right flavoured whey protein powders?

1. Protein content: When choosing the best flavoured protein powder, look for at least 20-25g of protein per serving to support muscle growth and recovery.

2. Flavour and taste: Pick flavours you enjoy and check customer reviews for taste feedback.

3. Ingredients: Opt for the best protein powder that comes with minimal additives, low sugar, and no artificial fillers.

4. Mixability: Choose the best flavoured whey protein powders that blend smoothly without clumps.

5. Certifications: Make sure to check the certifications. Prefer lab-tested, certified products ensuring purity and safety.

6. Digestibility: Consider formulas with digestive enzymes if you have sensitivity issues.

A few more options for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Whey protein vs plant protein: What works better for muscle gain, weight loss and recovery? Best picks for you

Foldable treadmill for home: Strengthen your joints and muscles with these 8 picks

Looking for dairy-free gains? Try these best pea protein powders in 2025

Frequently asked questions Is flavoured whey protein good for muscle gain? Yes, it provides essential amino acids and protein to support muscle growth, while the flavour makes it enjoyable and easier to consume regularly.

Can flavoured whey protein cause bloating? Some people may experience bloating due to lactose or additives. Choosing enzyme-enhanced or isolate whey proteins can help reduce digestion issues.

How often should I consume flavoured whey protein? Typically, once daily post-workout or as a protein supplement between meals is effective for muscle repair and growth.

Are flavoured whey proteins safe for weight loss? Yes, they can help with weight loss by preserving muscle mass during calorie deficits while offering a tasty, low-calorie protein source.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.