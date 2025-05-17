Menu Explore
Protein supplement for gym: Build lean muscle and recover fast with these 10 top-rated picks

Tanya Shree
May 17, 2025 05:00 PM IST

A good protein supplement for gym can build muscle, improve endurance and support recovery. Explore these top-rated protein supplements.

Best overall product

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best value for money

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg, Double Rich Chocolate] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% - 1kg | Unflavoured | tested for purity | Labdoor certified View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nestle Health Science, Resource High Protein - 400 g View Details checkDetails

₹934

amazonLogo
GET THIS

avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 90%, 5kg Unflavoured | 31g Protein, Trustified Certified & No Adulteration | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NUTRABAY Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein Concentrate, 23.4g Protein - 1Kg, Unflavoured View Details checkDetails

₹2,219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Indonesian Cacao | Pea & Rice Isolate | Plant Based Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 1kg View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tata 1mg Pro+ Soy Protein Supplement Powder- High Protein for Muscle & Bone Strength, Overall Fitness, and Energy with 23 essential nutrients,Low Fat & No Added Sugar,Vanilla Flavour View Details checkDetails

₹495

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Protein supplements have become a staple in the fitness world. While it is important to consume protein-rich foods like eggs, lentils and more, a protein supplement for gym can offer a fast-absorbing source to meet your daily protein requirements. It helps optimise muscle repair, recovery and growth. Moreover, it also helps rebuild microscopic damage that muscle fibers go through during resistance training. Studies indicate that consuming an adequate amount of protein post-workout supports muscle protein synthesis, reduces recovery time and enhances strength gains. But with so many options available, it might get difficult to pick a protein supplement that suits your goals, dietary preferences and digestion tolerance. This is why we have picked some of the top-rated protein supplements to help you improve your overall performance.

The right protein supplement for gym can support your fitness goals.(Adobe Stock)
The right protein supplement for gym can support your fitness goals.(Adobe Stock)

10 top-rated protein supplements for gym

Adults should get a minimum of 0.8 grams of protein for every kilogram of body weight per day (The National Academy of Medicine). Check out these best protein supplements to meet your daily requirements:

 

1.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey may be a good addition to your diet. It offers 25g of protein per scoop with a clinically proven 50% higher protein absorption rate. Packed with U.S.-patented Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF) enzymes, this best protein powder in India may improve BCAA uptake and digestion. Moreover, this whey protein is certified by Labdoor and Informed Choice, free from banned substances and heavy metals.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Clinically proven 50% higher absorption

affiliate-tick

Certified for purity by Labdoor and Informed Choice

affiliate-tick

Unique scoop-on-top packaging

affiliate-tick

Delicious and diverse flavour range

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some users reported bloating and indigestion

affiliate-cross

Higher price point compared to competitors

Click Here to Buy

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption

2.

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg, Double Rich Chocolate] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology

Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey is a versatile whey isolate blend, which claims to deliver 25g of protein and 11g EAAs per serving. It includes ProHydrolase enzyme technology to help in digestion and muscle recovery. Ideal for pre/post workout or anytime use, this protein supplement for gym is good for both beginners and advanced users.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Great for all levels of fitness

affiliate-tick

ProHydrolase aids faster digestion and recovery

affiliate-tick

Informed Choice

affiliate-tick

UK certified

affiliate-tick

Value for money option

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed feedback on taste

affiliate-cross

Some users reported bloating and poor mixability

Click Here to Buy

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg, Double Rich Chocolate] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology

3.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% - 1kg | Unflavoured | tested for purity | Labdoor certified

AS-IT-IS offers 24g of unflavoured, raw whey protein with 5.4g BCAAs per 30g serving. Minimally processed and Labdoor-certified, this best whey protein in India is perfect for fitness enthusiasts who want control over flavours and additives. It is designed for muscle growth, faster recovery, and purity without preservatives.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High purity and Labdoor certified

affiliate-tick

Affordable and clean protein option

affiliate-tick

Customisable flavour (unflavoured)

affiliate-tick

Ideal for serious gym-goers

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Taste may be unpleasant for some

affiliate-cross

May cause digestion issues initially

affiliate-cross

Mixability not always smooth

Click Here to Buy

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% - 1kg | Unflavoured | tested for purity | Labdoor certified

4.

Nestle Health Science, Resource High Protein - 400 g

A nutritional blend from Nestlé and Dr. Reddy’s, this protein supplement for gym offers 21g of protein per serve with 63% whey content, inulin fiber, and immune-boosting benefits. It is ideal for seniors, active adults, or those needing additional nutrition. Moreover, it is designed for better absorption and sustained energy.

ALSO READ: Best raw whey protein brands: Top 6 clean, pure and effective picks to boost your performance naturally

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ideal for elderly or general health needs

affiliate-tick

High-quality protein with inulin fiber

affiliate-tick

Great as a meal replacement

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not optimised for bodybuilders

affiliate-cross

Smaller pack size

affiliate-cross

Mixed views on price and authenticity

Click Here to Buy

Nestle Health Science, Resource High Protein - 400 g

5.

avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend

Avvatar Whey Protein offers a powerful 27g of protein per scoop with a blend of concentrate and isolate. Sourced from fresh cow’s milk and packed within 24 hours, the best whey protein retains essential amino acids and nutrients. It also contains calcium and fiber for added digestive and immune support.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

100% made in India and fresh-sourced

affiliate-tick

High protein per scoop (27g)

affiliate-tick

Good mix of EAAs, calcium, and fiber

affiliate-tick

Transparent sourcing and quality checks

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Taste may not suit everyone

affiliate-cross

Some users reported bloating

affiliate-cross

Higher price for an unflavoured option

Click Here to Buy

avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend

6.

NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 90%, 5kg Unflavoured | 31g Protein, Trustified Certified & No Adulteration | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder

Loading Suggestions...

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High protein content

affiliate-tick

Certified for purity and no adulteration

affiliate-tick

Easily digestible with no bloating reported

affiliate-tick

Versatile usage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Taste was a hit or miss for many users

affiliate-cross

May not appeal to those who prefer flavoured options

Click Here to Buy

NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 90%, 5kg Unflavoured | 31g Protein, Trustified Certified & No Adulteration | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder

7.

NUTRABAY Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein Concentrate, 23.4g Protein - 1Kg, Unflavoured

Loading Suggestions...

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

No additives, fillers, or sugar

affiliate-tick

Good value for money

affiliate-tick

Certified authentic and tested for safety

affiliate-tick

Keto and low-carb friendly

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Poor mixability and a strong smell for some users

affiliate-cross

Taste and digestibility can be inconsistent

Click Here to Buy

NUTRABAY Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein Concentrate, 23.4g Protein - 1Kg, Unflavoured

8.

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Indonesian Cacao | Pea & Rice Isolate | Plant Based Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 1kg

Are you looking for the best plant protein powder in India? Try Cosmix, which offers a clean, plant-based protein with 24g of protein per 38g serving using pea and rice isolates. Fortified with a gut-friendly blend of ginger, fennel, cumin, and fenugreek, this protein supplement for gym is gentle on digestion. Moreover, it comes in exciting flavours like Indonesian cacao, matcha, mocha, and more.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

All essential amino acids

affiliate-tick

Gut-friendly herbs

affiliate-tick

Vegan, clean, and dairy-free with no harmful additives

affiliate-tick

Multiple flavour options

affiliate-tick

No bloating, easy on the stomach

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some users found it overly sweet or expensive

affiliate-cross

Mixability and taste are not consistent across liquids

Click Here to Buy

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Indonesian Cacao | Pea & Rice Isolate | Plant Based Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 1kg

9.

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian

Loading Suggestions...

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Minimal ingredients

affiliate-tick

Zero adulteration

affiliate-tick

High-quality Irish whey protein

affiliate-tick

Gentle on the stomach and easy to digest

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Taste may feel bland for those used to flavoured proteins

affiliate-cross

A higher price point may deter budget buyers

Click Here to Buy

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian

10.

Tata 1mg Pro+ Soy Protein Supplement Powder- High Protein for Muscle & Bone Strength, Overall Fitness, and Energy with 23 essential nutrients,Low Fat & No Added Sugar,Vanilla Flavour

Loading Suggestions...

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Contains essential micronutrients for overall health

affiliate-tick

Plant-based and suitable for vegetarians

affiliate-tick

Good value for money

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed feedback on vanilla flavour

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for those avoiding soy

Click Here to Buy

Tata 1mg Pro+ Soy Protein Supplement Powder- High Protein for Muscle & Bone Strength, Overall Fitness, and Energy with 23 essential nutrients,Low Fat & No Added Sugar,Vanilla Flavour

Is it good to take protein supplements every day?

Yes, taking protein supplements daily is safe for most healthy individuals, especially those who struggle to meet protein needs through diet alone. The best protein powder in India is beneficial for muscle repair, growth, and overall health. Athletes, vegetarians, and people on weight-loss plans often benefit the most. However, it is important not to rely solely on supplements. Also, consult a healthcare professional if you have kidney issues, lactose intolerance, or chronic conditions before starting daily intake.

ALSO READ: Ace your fitness game with whey protein isolate: Top 10 picks from MuscleBlaze, Nakpro and other brands

How to choose the right protein supplement?

● While picking the best protein supplement, make sure to consider your health goals, diet type, and digestion comfort.

● Look for high-quality protein, including whey isolate, concentrate, or plant-based, like pea/rice, with at least 20g of protein per serving.

● Check for minimal ingredients. Make sure to pick the best whey protein supplement that does not contain any added sugar, artificial flavors, or fillers.

● For muscle gain, go for fast-absorbing options like whey isolate. In the case of weight loss or sensitive stomachs, choose low-carb, low-fat, easily digestible formulas.

● Always buy from reputable brands with third-party testing for purity and safety.

Top features of the best protein supplements for gym:

Protein supplements for gym

Protein (per scoop)

Type and key ingredients

Certifications

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey25gWhey blend with EAF™ patented enzyme techLabdoor, Informed Choice, Trustified
Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey25gWhey blend with ProHydrolaseInformed Choice UK
AS-IT-IS Whey Protein Concentrate24g80% Whey concentrate (Raw, unflavoured)Labdoor Certified
Nestle Resource High Protein21g63% Whey with inulin fiberLab Tested
avvatar Whey Protein27gBlend of whey concentrate & isolateMade in India, Lab Tested
NAKPRO Platinum Whey Isolate29.7g90% Whey Isolate (unsweetened)Trustified Certified
Nutrabay Raw Whey Concentrate23.4g100% Whey concentrateNo additives, Gluten Free
Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein24g per 38g scoopPea Protein Isolate + Rice Protein Isolate (Plant-Based)Not explicitly mentioned; however, marketed as clean, gut-friendly, and natural
The Whole Truth Whey Protein26g per scoopWhey Protein ConcentrateISO, HACCP, GMP, US FDA certified facility; FSSAI-approved lab-tested
Tata 1mg Pro+ Soy Protein~20–23g (estimated)Soy ProteinNot clearly specified; backed by TATA 1mg credibility, likely FSSAI compliant

Frequently asked questions

  • Which protein is best for muscle gain?

    Whey protein isolate is best for muscle gain as it is fast-digesting, rich in essential amino acids, and supports muscle recovery and lean muscle development.

  • Is a protein supplement okay for PCOS?

    Yes, protein supplements can help manage PCOS by supporting weight control, reducing sugar cravings, and stabilising insulin. Choose clean, low-carb and hormone-free protein sources.

  • Does protein cause weight gain?

    Protein doesn’t cause weight gain unless they are consumed in excess calories. It actually helps with satiety, fat loss, and preserving lean muscle mass.

  • Is plant protein effective like whey?

    Yes, plant proteins like pea and rice are effective when combined. They are ideal for vegans, easy to digest, and support muscle recovery and growth.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

