Protein supplement for gym: Build lean muscle and recover fast with these 10 top-rated picks
A good protein supplement for gym can build muscle, improve endurance and support recovery. Explore these top-rated protein supplements.
Protein supplements have become a staple in the fitness world. While it is important to consume protein-rich foods like eggs, lentils and more, a protein supplement for gym can offer a fast-absorbing source to meet your daily protein requirements. It helps optimise muscle repair, recovery and growth. Moreover, it also helps rebuild microscopic damage that muscle fibers go through during resistance training. Studies indicate that consuming an adequate amount of protein post-workout supports muscle protein synthesis, reduces recovery time and enhances strength gains. But with so many options available, it might get difficult to pick a protein supplement that suits your goals, dietary preferences and digestion tolerance. This is why we have picked some of the top-rated protein supplements to help you improve your overall performance.
10 top-rated protein supplements for gym
Adults should get a minimum of 0.8 grams of protein for every kilogram of body weight per day (The National Academy of Medicine). Check out these best protein supplements to meet your daily requirements:
1.
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey may be a good addition to your diet. It offers 25g of protein per scoop with a clinically proven 50% higher protein absorption rate. Packed with U.S.-patented Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF) enzymes, this best protein powder in India may improve BCAA uptake and digestion. Moreover, this whey protein is certified by Labdoor and Informed Choice, free from banned substances and heavy metals.
Reasons to buy
Clinically proven 50% higher absorption
Certified for purity by Labdoor and Informed Choice
Unique scoop-on-top packaging
Delicious and diverse flavour range
Reasons to avoid
Some users reported bloating and indigestion
Higher price point compared to competitors
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption
2.
Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg, Double Rich Chocolate] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology
Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey is a versatile whey isolate blend, which claims to deliver 25g of protein and 11g EAAs per serving. It includes ProHydrolase enzyme technology to help in digestion and muscle recovery. Ideal for pre/post workout or anytime use, this protein supplement for gym is good for both beginners and advanced users.
Reasons to buy
Great for all levels of fitness
ProHydrolase aids faster digestion and recovery
Informed Choice
UK certified
Value for money option
Reasons to avoid
Mixed feedback on taste
Some users reported bloating and poor mixability
Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg, Double Rich Chocolate] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology
3.
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% - 1kg | Unflavoured | tested for purity | Labdoor certified
AS-IT-IS offers 24g of unflavoured, raw whey protein with 5.4g BCAAs per 30g serving. Minimally processed and Labdoor-certified, this best whey protein in India is perfect for fitness enthusiasts who want control over flavours and additives. It is designed for muscle growth, faster recovery, and purity without preservatives.
Reasons to buy
High purity and Labdoor certified
Affordable and clean protein option
Customisable flavour (unflavoured)
Ideal for serious gym-goers
Reasons to avoid
Taste may be unpleasant for some
May cause digestion issues initially
Mixability not always smooth
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% - 1kg | Unflavoured | tested for purity | Labdoor certified
4.
Nestle Health Science, Resource High Protein - 400 g
A nutritional blend from Nestlé and Dr. Reddy’s, this protein supplement for gym offers 21g of protein per serve with 63% whey content, inulin fiber, and immune-boosting benefits. It is ideal for seniors, active adults, or those needing additional nutrition. Moreover, it is designed for better absorption and sustained energy.
ALSO READ: Best raw whey protein brands: Top 6 clean, pure and effective picks to boost your performance naturally
Reasons to buy
Ideal for elderly or general health needs
High-quality protein with inulin fiber
Great as a meal replacement
Reasons to avoid
Not optimised for bodybuilders
Smaller pack size
Mixed views on price and authenticity
Nestle Health Science, Resource High Protein - 400 g
5.
avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend
Avvatar Whey Protein offers a powerful 27g of protein per scoop with a blend of concentrate and isolate. Sourced from fresh cow’s milk and packed within 24 hours, the best whey protein retains essential amino acids and nutrients. It also contains calcium and fiber for added digestive and immune support.
Reasons to buy
100% made in India and fresh-sourced
High protein per scoop (27g)
Good mix of EAAs, calcium, and fiber
Transparent sourcing and quality checks
Reasons to avoid
Taste may not suit everyone
Some users reported bloating
Higher price for an unflavoured option
avvatar Whey Protein | 1Kg | Unflavoured | 27g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend
6.
NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 90%, 5kg Unflavoured | 31g Protein, Trustified Certified & No Adulteration | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder
If you are looking for the best whey protein for muscle building, NAKPRO Platinum might be a good option for you. It delivers 29.7g of protein per 33g scoop with 100% imported whey protein isolate. Moreover, this protein supplement for gym is sugar-free, low-carb, and ideal for muscle gain and post-workout recovery. Trustified-certified and unflavoured, this powder allows total flavour flexibility in shakes, smoothies, or baked recipes.
Reasons to buy
High protein content
Certified for purity and no adulteration
Easily digestible with no bloating reported
Versatile usage
Reasons to avoid
Taste was a hit or miss for many users
May not appeal to those who prefer flavoured options
NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 90%, 5kg Unflavoured | 31g Protein, Trustified Certified & No Adulteration | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder
7.
NUTRABAY Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein Concentrate, 23.4g Protein - 1Kg, Unflavoured
Nutrabay Pure & Raw Whey is free from sugars, gluten, fillers and banned substances. It promises to offer 23.4g of protein and 5.3g of BCAA per scoop. This unflavoured whey protein is made through a natural cross-filtration method to support muscle gain, recovery, and overall health.
Reasons to buy
No additives, fillers, or sugar
Good value for money
Certified authentic and tested for safety
Keto and low-carb friendly
Reasons to avoid
Poor mixability and a strong smell for some users
Taste and digestibility can be inconsistent
NUTRABAY Pure 100% Raw Whey Protein Concentrate, 23.4g Protein - 1Kg, Unflavoured
8.
Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Indonesian Cacao | Pea & Rice Isolate | Plant Based Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 1kg
Are you looking for the best plant protein powder in India? Try Cosmix, which offers a clean, plant-based protein with 24g of protein per 38g serving using pea and rice isolates. Fortified with a gut-friendly blend of ginger, fennel, cumin, and fenugreek, this protein supplement for gym is gentle on digestion. Moreover, it comes in exciting flavours like Indonesian cacao, matcha, mocha, and more.
Reasons to buy
All essential amino acids
Gut-friendly herbs
Vegan, clean, and dairy-free with no harmful additives
Multiple flavour options
No bloating, easy on the stomach
Reasons to avoid
Some users found it overly sweet or expensive
Mixability and taste are not consistent across liquids
Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 24g Protein/Serve | Indonesian Cacao | Pea & Rice Isolate | Plant Based Protein | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 1kg
9.
The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian
With 26g of protein, 6.4g of BCAA, and 12.6g EAA per scoop, this protein supplement for gym is made with just three ingredients, including whey concentrate, bromelain, and sunflower lecithin. No artificial additives, sweeteners, or preservatives, this best-rated whey protein is sourced from Ireland and tested thoroughly, which makes it clean, light, and highly digestible.
Reasons to buy
Minimal ingredients
Zero adulteration
High-quality Irish whey protein
Gentle on the stomach and easy to digest
Reasons to avoid
Taste may feel bland for those used to flavoured proteins
A higher price point may deter budget buyers
The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian
10.
Tata 1mg Pro+ Soy Protein Supplement Powder- High Protein for Muscle & Bone Strength, Overall Fitness, and Energy with 23 essential nutrients,Low Fat & No Added Sugar,Vanilla Flavour
TATA 1mg Pro+ is a soy-based protein blend fortified with 23 essential nutrients. It supports muscle and bone strength, energy, immunity, and blood sugar control. With added calcium and vitamins, this protein supplement for gym is a wholesome, plant-based solution for everyday health and fitness.
Reasons to buy
Contains essential micronutrients for overall health
Plant-based and suitable for vegetarians
Good value for money
Reasons to avoid
Mixed feedback on vanilla flavour
Not ideal for those avoiding soy
Tata 1mg Pro+ Soy Protein Supplement Powder- High Protein for Muscle & Bone Strength, Overall Fitness, and Energy with 23 essential nutrients,Low Fat & No Added Sugar,Vanilla Flavour
Is it good to take protein supplements every day?
Yes, taking protein supplements daily is safe for most healthy individuals, especially those who struggle to meet protein needs through diet alone. The best protein powder in India is beneficial for muscle repair, growth, and overall health. Athletes, vegetarians, and people on weight-loss plans often benefit the most. However, it is important not to rely solely on supplements. Also, consult a healthcare professional if you have kidney issues, lactose intolerance, or chronic conditions before starting daily intake.
ALSO READ: Ace your fitness game with whey protein isolate: Top 10 picks from MuscleBlaze, Nakpro and other brands
How to choose the right protein supplement?
● While picking the best protein supplement, make sure to consider your health goals, diet type, and digestion comfort.
● Look for high-quality protein, including whey isolate, concentrate, or plant-based, like pea/rice, with at least 20g of protein per serving.
● Check for minimal ingredients. Make sure to pick the best whey protein supplement that does not contain any added sugar, artificial flavors, or fillers.
● For muscle gain, go for fast-absorbing options like whey isolate. In the case of weight loss or sensitive stomachs, choose low-carb, low-fat, easily digestible formulas.
● Always buy from reputable brands with third-party testing for purity and safety.
Top features of the best protein supplements for gym:
Protein supplements for gym
Protein (per scoop)
Type and key ingredients
Certifications
|MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey
|25g
|Whey blend with EAF™ patented enzyme tech
|Labdoor, Informed Choice, Trustified
|Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey
|25g
|Whey blend with ProHydrolase
|Informed Choice UK
|AS-IT-IS Whey Protein Concentrate
|24g
|80% Whey concentrate (Raw, unflavoured)
|Labdoor Certified
|Nestle Resource High Protein
|21g
|63% Whey with inulin fiber
|Lab Tested
|avvatar Whey Protein
|27g
|Blend of whey concentrate & isolate
|Made in India, Lab Tested
|NAKPRO Platinum Whey Isolate
|29.7g
|90% Whey Isolate (unsweetened)
|Trustified Certified
|Nutrabay Raw Whey Concentrate
|23.4g
|100% Whey concentrate
|No additives, Gluten Free
|Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein
|24g per 38g scoop
|Pea Protein Isolate + Rice Protein Isolate (Plant-Based)
|Not explicitly mentioned; however, marketed as clean, gut-friendly, and natural
|The Whole Truth Whey Protein
|26g per scoop
|Whey Protein Concentrate
|ISO, HACCP, GMP, US FDA certified facility; FSSAI-approved lab-tested
|Tata 1mg Pro+ Soy Protein
|~20–23g (estimated)
|Soy Protein
|Not clearly specified; backed by TATA 1mg credibility, likely FSSAI compliant
Frequently asked questions
- Which protein is best for muscle gain?
Whey protein isolate is best for muscle gain as it is fast-digesting, rich in essential amino acids, and supports muscle recovery and lean muscle development.
- Is a protein supplement okay for PCOS?
Yes, protein supplements can help manage PCOS by supporting weight control, reducing sugar cravings, and stabilising insulin. Choose clean, low-carb and hormone-free protein sources.
- Does protein cause weight gain?
Protein doesn’t cause weight gain unless they are consumed in excess calories. It actually helps with satiety, fat loss, and preserving lean muscle mass.
- Is plant protein effective like whey?
Yes, plant proteins like pea and rice are effective when combined. They are ideal for vegans, easy to digest, and support muscle recovery and growth.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
