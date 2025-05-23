Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Looking for dairy-free gains? Try these best pea protein powders in 2025

By Tanya Shree
May 23, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Are you looking for a plant-derived protein source? Check out this list of top-rated pea protein powders.

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Men & Women (Chocolate, 500 g (Pack of 1)) View Details checkDetails

₹749

MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate | 1 Kg, 28 Servings (Unflavoured) | Easy to Digest | Vegan Plant Protein Powder View Details checkDetails

₹1,011

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Pea Protein Isolate | Designed for Meal Supplementation | Vegan Plant Protein | Easy To Digest - Vegan & Gluten-Free (1000 gms) View Details checkDetails

₹999

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 23g Protein/Serve | Ratnagiri Mango | Pea & Rice Isolate | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g View Details checkDetails

₹1,529

Plantigo Plant Protein Powder 1kg - Cappuccino Coffee Flavoured | Pea Protein, Brown Rice, Flax Seed, Pumpkin - Clean & Green Based Vegan Protein Powder | 24g Protein, 4.4g BCAA, Fiber for Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

Carbamide Forte Pea Protein Isolate 30Grams Per Serving | Plant Based Protein Powder Isolate With 4.8G BCAA | 100% Pure Unflavoured Plant Pea Protein Powder - 500Grams View Details checkDetails

₹699

NAKPRO 100% Pea Protein Isolate, Chocolate - 1kg | 26g Protein, 4.9g BCAA | Natural Vegan Plant Protein Powder | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids for Muscle Gain and Recovery View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

OZiva Plant Protein for Everyday Fitness | 30g Protein - Pea Isolate | Complete Plant Protein Powder | No Added Sugar, Certified Clean & Vegan (Unflavoured, 500g) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Nutrabay Pure Pea Protein Isolate - 25.3g Protein, 5g BCAA, Designed for Meal Supplementation, Easy to Digest Plant Protein for Muscle Growth & Recovery - 1 Kg Unflavoured, 30 Servings View Details checkDetails

₹999

NUTROVA Pea Protein Powder, Vegan Protein Isolate - No Added Sugar, Artificial Sweeteners or Flavours, Vegan & Gluten-free - Easy to Mix (300gm) 80% protein content, 8g of protein in every 10g scoop View Details checkDetails

₹899

bGREEN Plant Protein Powder (Orange, 1kg) | Pea Protein Isolate, 22g Protein, No Added Sugars View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Tired of protein powders that upset your stomach or clash with your clean eating goals? Include pea protein powders in your diet. This plant-based protein is becoming the go-to option for fitness lovers, vegans, and anyone seeking a gentle yet effective alternative to whey protein. Packed with all nine essential amino acids, this supplement supports muscle growth, boosts satiety, and blends beautifully into smoothies, pancakes, or even your post-workout coffee. Whether you are aiming to build lean muscle, lose weight, or just eat cleaner, pea protein fits right in without the bloat, dairy, or added junk. If you are looking for clean, potent, and diet-friendly protein options, check out this list of the best pea protein powders now!

Add plant-based protein powder to your diet and support your fitness goals.(Adobe Stock)
Add plant-based protein powder to your diet and support your fitness goals.(Adobe Stock)

7 top-rated pea protein powders

Pea protein helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes (A study published in Molecules). Here are some of the best options for you:

1.

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Men & Women (Chocolate, 500 g (Pack of 1))
Mypro Sport Nutrition’s Plant Protein offers 23g of protein per scoop with 5g of BCAAs and 22 essential vitamins. Its rich chocolate flavour blends effortlessly into tea or milk, which makes this pea protein powder ideal for beginners and daily users seeking digestive ease.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Great taste

affiliate-tick

Easy digestion

affiliate-tick

Budget-friendly

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Only one flavour

affiliate-cross

500g pack only

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Men & Women (Chocolate, 500 g (Pack of 1))

Customers' reactions: Users praised the smooth taste of this pea protein powder. It did not lead to bloating.

MyFitFuel Pea Protein Isolate delivers a clean 28g of protein with 5g of BCAAs and 4.6g of Glutamine. This best protein powder for muscle growth is crafted without additives or sweeteners, focusing on performance and digestive comfort. Moreover, this pea protein powder is ideal for muscle gain and clean nutrition.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High protein content

affiliate-tick

No fillers

affiliate-tick

Budget-friendly

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Earthy taste

affiliate-cross

Thick texture

MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate | 1 Kg, 28 Servings (Unflavoured) | Easy to Digest | Vegan Plant Protein Powder

Customers' reactions: Customers loved the performance benefits of this best protein powder for building muscles. Some complained about the bland flavour.

3.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Pea Protein Isolate | Designed for Meal Supplementation | Vegan Plant Protein | Easy To Digest - Vegan & Gluten-Free (1000 gms)
AS-IT-IS offers 28g of pure pea protein with minimal carbs and zero sugar. This product is perfect for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who prefer clean, single-ingredient supplements. Additionally, the brand claims that this pea protein powder is a no-nonsense option for strength training and meal fortification.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Pure isolate

affiliate-tick

Affordable

affiliate-tick

Allergen-free

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bad taste

affiliate-cross

May cause bloating or constipation

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Pea Protein Isolate | Designed for Meal Supplementation | Vegan Plant Protein | Easy To Digest - Vegan & Gluten-Free (1000 gms)

Customers' reactions: Customers appreciated the purity and price of this best protein powder for building muscles. However, opinions were mixed on flavour.

ALSO READ: Beginners' guide to whey protein concentrate: Top-rated picks, expert tips and FAQs

4.

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 23g Protein/Serve | Ratnagiri Mango | Pea & Rice Isolate | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g
Loading Suggestions...

Are you looking for the best pea protein powder that supports your fitness goals? Try Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein that offers 23g of protein per scoop from multiple plant sources with gut-friendly herbs and a full amino acid profile. Its unique flavours and wholesome formulation support recovery and digestion in one go.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Tasty

affiliate-tick

Gut-supportive

affiliate-tick

Clean ingredients

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Grainy texture

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein | 23g Protein/Serve | Ratnagiri Mango | Pea & Rice Isolate | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids - 500g

Customers' reactions: Customers loved how this pea protein powder gives digestive comfort and taste. However, some disliked the after-feel.

5.

Plantigo Plant Protein Powder 1kg - Cappuccino Coffee Flavoured | Pea Protein, Brown Rice, Flax Seed, Pumpkin - Clean & Green Based Vegan Protein Powder | 24g Protein, 4.4g BCAA, Fiber for Men & Women
Loading Suggestions...

Plantigo Plant Protein may be a good option for you. It blends 24g of protein with 4.4g of BCAA and fibre from chia, pumpkin, flax, and sunflower seeds. Designed for creamy texture and digestion, this best plant protein is a smooth and nourishing post-workout choice.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smooth blend

affiliate-tick

High fibre

affiliate-tick

Easy digestion

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Grainy texture if not blended well

Plantigo Plant Protein Powder 1kg - Cappuccino Coffee Flavoured | Pea Protein, Brown Rice, Flax Seed, Pumpkin - Clean & Green Based Vegan Protein Powder | 24g Protein, 4.4g BCAA, Fiber for Men & Women

Customers' reactions: Customers gave positive reviews for the taste and mixability of this pea protein powder. However, some complained about the texture of this product.

 

6.

Carbamide Forte Pea Protein Isolate 30Grams Per Serving | Plant Based Protein Powder Isolate With 4.8G BCAA | 100% Pure Unflavoured Plant Pea Protein Powder - 500Grams
Loading Suggestions...

By providing 30g of protein per scoop, Carbamide Forte helps support your fitness goals. It is one of the highest in its category. Made with 100% pea protein isolate, it suits bodybuilders and serious fitness users looking for an unflavoured, versatile powder.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Max protein

affiliate-tick

Pure isolate

affiliate-tick

Versatile

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No flavour

affiliate-cross

Bland taste

Carbamide Forte Pea Protein Isolate 30Grams Per Serving | Plant Based Protein Powder Isolate With 4.8G BCAA | 100% Pure Unflavoured Plant Pea Protein Powder - 500Grams

Customers' reactions: Customers praised the results and protein yield of this best pea protein powder. Many liked its neutral flavour.

7.

NAKPRO 100% Pea Protein Isolate, Chocolate - 1kg | 26g Protein, 4.9g BCAA | Natural Vegan Plant Protein Powder | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids for Muscle Gain and Recovery
Loading Suggestions...

NAKPRO Pea Protein delivers 26g of protein and 4.9g of BCAA per serving, supporting muscle gain and fast recovery. Sourced from pure peas, it is free from dairy, soy, and gluten, which makes it ideal for clean, vegan nutrition. It is easily digestible and versatile, which makes it perfect for fitness enthusiasts and athletes alike.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High BCAA content

affiliate-tick

Clean ingredients

affiliate-tick

Allergen-free

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Taste and texture may not suit everyone

NAKPRO 100% Pea Protein Isolate, Chocolate - 1kg | 26g Protein, 4.9g BCAA | Natural Vegan Plant Protein Powder | Easy To Digest | All Essential Amino Acids for Muscle Gain and Recovery

Customers' reactions: Customers praised the value and digestibility of this best protein powder. However, many raised concerns about its taste.

ALSO READ: Nutrition powders in India (2025): 10 picks for your health and fitness goals

Top features of the best pea protein powders:

Best pea protein powdersProtein contentFlavourSpecial feature
Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice23 gramsChocolateSugar-free
MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate30.3gm protein on “Dry basis” and 28gm protein on “As is basis”UnflavouredGluten-free
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Pea Protein Isolate28 gramsUnflavouredGluten-free
Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein23 gramsRatanagiri MangoSugar-free
Plantigo Plant Protein Powder24 gramsCappuccino CoffeeNo artificial colours
Carbamide Forte Pea Protein Isolate30 gramsUnflavouredVegan
NAKPRO 100% Pea Protein Isolate26 gramsChocolateSugar-free

What are the benefits of pea protein powders?

1. Nutritional benefits: Pea protein powder is a rich source of essential amino acids. With its BCAA content, it can promote healthy flow and heart health.

2. Dairy free: The best pea protein powder is naturally vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free. It does not contain any allergens.

3. Muscle growth: Consuming 50 grams of pea protein per day in combination with weight-lifting can build the same amount of muscle as those taking whey protein (Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition).

4. No hunger pangs: Consuming pea protein can keep you feeling fuller for longer than carbs or fat. It can reduce overall calorie intake and lead to weight loss.

5. Good for the heart: Pea protein powders can also reduce the risk of heart diseases like elevated cholesterol and high blood pressure.

Some more options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Frequently asked questions

  • Are pea protein powders good for you?

    Yes, pea protein powders are nutritious, plant-based, rich in iron and amino acids, and support muscle growth, digestion, and heart health, especially for vegans or lactose-intolerant individuals.

  • Are there any side effects of pea protein?

    Pea protein is generally safe but may cause bloating or gas in sensitive individuals. Those with kidney issues should consult a doctor before taking high amounts regularly.

  • Is pea protein better than whey?

    Pea protein is ideal for vegans and sensitive stomachs. Whey digests faster and supports muscle building more efficiently, but both are effective based on dietary needs and fitness goals.

  • How often should I take protein powders?

    Take protein powders once or twice daily, depending on your dietary intake, fitness level, and goals. It is best post-workout or as a meal supplement when protein from food is insufficient.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
