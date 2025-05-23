Looking for dairy-free gains? Try these best pea protein powders in 2025

Plantigo Plant Protein Powder 1kg - Cappuccino Coffee Flavoured | Pea Protein, Brown Rice, Flax Seed, Pumpkin - Clean & Green Based Vegan Protein Powder | 24g Protein, 4.4g BCAA, Fiber for Men & Women View Details
Tired of protein powders that upset your stomach or clash with your clean eating goals? Include pea protein powders in your diet. This plant-based protein is becoming the go-to option for fitness lovers, vegans, and anyone seeking a gentle yet effective alternative to whey protein. Packed with all nine essential amino acids, this supplement supports muscle growth, boosts satiety, and blends beautifully into smoothies, pancakes, or even your post-workout coffee. Whether you are aiming to build lean muscle, lose weight, or just eat cleaner, pea protein fits right in without the bloat, dairy, or added junk. If you are looking for clean, potent, and diet-friendly protein options, check out this list of the best pea protein powders now!
7 top-rated pea protein powders
Pea protein helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes (A study published in Molecules). Here are some of the best options for you:
Mypro Sport Nutrition’s Plant Protein offers 23g of protein per scoop with 5g of BCAAs and 22 essential vitamins. Its rich chocolate flavour blends effortlessly into tea or milk, which makes this pea protein powder ideal for beginners and daily users seeking digestive ease.
Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein (23g protein,22 Vitamins & minerals,5g BCAA) Plant Based Vegan Protein Men & Women (Chocolate, 500 g (Pack of 1))
Customers' reactions: Users praised the smooth taste of this pea protein powder. It did not lead to bloating.
MyFitFuel Pea Protein Isolate delivers a clean 28g of protein with 5g of BCAAs and 4.6g of Glutamine. This best protein powder for muscle growth is crafted without additives or sweeteners, focusing on performance and digestive comfort. Moreover, this pea protein powder is ideal for muscle gain and clean nutrition.
AS-IT-IS offers 28g of pure pea protein with minimal carbs and zero sugar. This product is perfect for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who prefer clean, single-ingredient supplements. Additionally, the brand claims that this pea protein powder is a no-nonsense option for strength training and meal fortification.
Are you looking for the best pea protein powder that supports your fitness goals? Try Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein that offers 23g of protein per scoop from multiple plant sources with gut-friendly herbs and a full amino acid profile. Its unique flavours and wholesome formulation support recovery and digestion in one go.
Plantigo Plant Protein may be a good option for you. It blends 24g of protein with 4.4g of BCAA and fibre from chia, pumpkin, flax, and sunflower seeds. Designed for creamy texture and digestion, this best plant protein is a smooth and nourishing post-workout choice.
By providing 30g of protein per scoop, Carbamide Forte helps support your fitness goals. It is one of the highest in its category. Made with 100% pea protein isolate, it suits bodybuilders and serious fitness users looking for an unflavoured, versatile powder.
NAKPRO Pea Protein delivers 26g of protein and 4.9g of BCAA per serving, supporting muscle gain and fast recovery. Sourced from pure peas, it is free from dairy, soy, and gluten, which makes it ideal for clean, vegan nutrition. It is easily digestible and versatile, which makes it perfect for fitness enthusiasts and athletes alike.
Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice
23 grams
Chocolate
Sugar-free
MyFitFuel Plant Pea Protein Isolate
30.3gm protein on “Dry basis” and 28gm protein on “As is basis”
Unflavoured
Gluten-free
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Pea Protein Isolate
28 grams
Unflavoured
Gluten-free
Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein
23 grams
Ratanagiri Mango
Sugar-free
Plantigo Plant Protein Powder
24 grams
Cappuccino Coffee
No artificial colours
Carbamide Forte Pea Protein Isolate
30 grams
Unflavoured
Vegan
NAKPRO 100% Pea Protein Isolate
26 grams
Chocolate
Sugar-free
What are the benefits of pea protein powders?
1. Nutritional benefits: Pea protein powder is a rich source of essential amino acids. With its BCAA content, it can promote healthy flow and heart health.
2. Dairy free: The best pea protein powder is naturally vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free. It does not contain any allergens.
3. Muscle growth: Consuming 50 grams of pea protein per day in combination with weight-lifting can build the same amount of muscle as those taking whey protein (Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition).
4. No hunger pangs: Consuming pea protein can keep you feeling fuller for longer than carbs or fat. It can reduce overall calorie intake and lead to weight loss.
5. Good for the heart: Pea protein powders can also reduce the risk of heart diseases like elevated cholesterol and high blood pressure.
Yes, pea protein powders are nutritious, plant-based, rich in iron and amino acids, and support muscle growth, digestion, and heart health, especially for vegans or lactose-intolerant individuals.
Are there any side effects of pea protein?
Pea protein is generally safe but may cause bloating or gas in sensitive individuals. Those with kidney issues should consult a doctor before taking high amounts regularly.
Is pea protein better than whey?
Pea protein is ideal for vegans and sensitive stomachs. Whey digests faster and supports muscle building more efficiently, but both are effective based on dietary needs and fitness goals.
How often should I take protein powders?
Take protein powders once or twice daily, depending on your dietary intake, fitness level, and goals. It is best post-workout or as a meal supplement when protein from food is insufficient.
