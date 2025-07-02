Do we use only 10% of our brains? Top neurologist busts 4 myths about brain, shares facts

The human brain is one of the most complex and fascinating organs in the body—a true gold mine for scientists and researchers. Yet, despite ongoing studies and breakthroughs, it remains shrouded in myths and misconceptions that continue to mislead many. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vinit Banga, director-neurology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad said, “From the myth that we use only 10% of our brain to the myth that left-brained people are analytical and right-brained people are creative, popular beliefs about the brain simply don't stand up to scientific scrutiny.” Also read | Want to keep your brain sharp? Add these 6 foods to your diet and know their benefits The brain has certain myths and misconceptions attached to it.(Shutterstock)

Myth 1: We only use 10% of our brains.

Fact: One of the longest standing myths is the 10% brain use myth. That myth suggests that 90% of our brain is unused or dormant. However, neuroscientific research has consistently shown that we are utilizing nearly every region of our brain even when performing very mundane tasks. Imaging technology of the brain, such as fMRI and PET scanning, proves that most regions of the brain are active during the day, so the brain is always at work, just in varying locations depending on activity.

Myth 2: Left-brained people are analytical; right-brained people are creative.

Fact: Another common myth is that people are "left-brained" or "right-brained" with one of the sides being the controller of their personality and abilities. True, certain brain processes tend to be lateralized to one hemisphere more than another—that is, language in the left hemisphere for most right-handed individuals—but this doesn't amount to an unchanging personality type. In truth, both hemispheres of the brain work together in everyday life, and creativity, logic, and feelings are produced through complex networks of neurons all over the entire brain.

Brain games do not enhance intelligence.(Pexels)

Myth 3: Multitasking leads to more brain efficiency.

Fact: Multitasking is also often wrongly perceived. Everyone believes that the brain can perform different tasks simultaneously without loss of efficiency. In practice, multitasking tends to lead to inefficiency and more mistakes. The brain does not actually perform tasks simultaneously; instead, it rapidly switches between them, which can decrease the quality of work and slow down the overall productivity.

Myth 4: Brain games can enhance intelligence.

Fact: The belief that brain game playing can have a great impact on intelligence is an illusion. Though they do strengthen specific skills like memory or attention, they do not lead to a general increase in IQ or overall cognition. Long-term mental fitness is rather offered by a combination of healthy habits that involve regular exercise, proper sleep, a healthy diet, and continuous learning.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.